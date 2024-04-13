The 18th Annual Disability Matters North America Conference & Awards Winners are Announced.

Springboard Consulting honors companies for Disability Inclusion.

FOLLY BEACH, S.C., April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winners of the 2024 Disability Matters North America Awards were announced throughout the conference on Thursday and Friday, April 4 & 5 in-person and via simultaneous live-stream from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Awards honor companies for their innovative programs resulting in the successful outreach, recruitment, engagement and retention of candidates, employees and customers with disabilities. The Honorees represent the "best of the best" when it comes to the commitment required for disability inclusion; we shine a spotlight on companies that have successfully mainstreamed people with disabilities in their workforce, workplace and/or marketplace.

The annual event and awards is produced in the United States, Europe and Asia by Springboard Consulting, LLC. Springboard is recognized as the global expert in corporate disability inclusion.

Companies sponsoring and attending the event included: HOST SPONSORS: Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, and ManpowerGroup. WELCOME RECEPTION: Molson Coors Beverage Company. CAPTIONING: Workday, Inc. RUBY: UPMC. SILVER: Barilla America, FIS Global, Victoria's Secret & Co. BRONZE: American Institutes for Research, Bank of America, The Cigna Group, Crum & Forster, HSBC Bank N.A., Jackson Lewis P.C., The Dow Chemical Company. MEDIA: Diversity MBA Media, among others that were also represented.

The 2024 North America Disability Matters Honorees are:

MARKETPLACE AWARD

Capella University

JPMorgan Chase & Co,

Victoria's Secret & Co.

Disney Experiences

WORKFORCE AWARD

American Institutes for Research

CAI

Maximus

WORKPLACE AWARD

HSBC Bank

MillerKnoll

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division

SMALL BUSINESS AWARD

Prairie Grass Cafe

EVERYDAY HERO AWARD

Diveheart

DISABILITY CHAMPION

Steven K. Cosgrove , Training Specialist, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

, Training Specialist, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division Wendy Dasgupta , Corporate Business Operations Supervisor, Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division

For more information, visit >> https://consultspringboard.com/disability-matters-about/

Entries for the 2025 edition will open July 2024.

