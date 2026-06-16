The 18th Annual Globee® Awards for Innovation Invite Entrepreneurs Worldwide to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing local, regional, and global entrepreneurial achievements across innovation, business growth, leadership, products, services, and organizational impact

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 18th Annual Globee® Awards for Innovation (Golden Bridge Awards®), inviting entrepreneurs worldwide to nominate their achievements for consideration.

Learn more and submit your entries at: https://globeeawards.com/innovation/

Originally established as the Golden Bridge Awards®, the program is now in its 18th year and continues its tradition of recognizing achievements across innovation, leadership, business transformation, organizational advancement, products, services, and measurable impact across industries and markets worldwide.

Entrepreneurs play an important role in creating new products, introducing innovative services, launching businesses, entering new markets, advancing technologies, generating employment opportunities, and developing solutions that address customer, industry, and societal needs. The awards recognize achievements resulting from entrepreneurial vision, execution, innovation, and measurable outcomes.

The program welcomes participation from founders, entrepreneurs, startup leaders, business owners, innovators, and entrepreneurial teams representing organizations of all sizes, including startups, small and medium businesses, growing enterprises, family-owned businesses, social enterprises, and emerging ventures across industries worldwide.

Submissions may represent achievements related to innovation, business growth, product development, service advancement, market expansion, customer engagement, operational improvement, technology adoption, organizational leadership, and other measurable accomplishments.

The Globee® Awards for Innovation recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that entrepreneurial accomplishments at every level have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to entrepreneurs and organizations worldwide. Both self-nominations and nominations submitted on behalf of others are accepted.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards