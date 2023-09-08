The 18th China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open kicks off in southwest China's Chongqing

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 "AITO Cup" 18th China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open (Chongqing Wulong) and a series of activities to celebrate the event's 20th anniversary opened on September 7 in Wulong District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. 

A total of 60 sports teams from 14 countries and regions, including New Zealand, France, Brazil, the Netherlands and Australia, will participate in the event that lasts until September 11, according to the Publicity Department of Wulong District.

As an A-level event in international mountain outdoor sports, the China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open has a history of 20 years since its first event in 2003, attracting over 400 sports teams from more than 70 countries and regions.

In addition to the China International Mountain Outdoors Sports Open, a public hiking event, 2023 Hiking China National Hiking Gathering, will also be held in Wulong.    

The course design is well built on the unique mountain landscape of Wulong and integrates rivers and lakes to achieve the deep integration of sports and tourism and the organic combination of outdoor resources and sports industry.

Wulong has been rated as a world natural heritage site and top rural tourism destination, a national 5A tourist attraction, a national tourism resort, a national demonstration area for promoting across-region tourism and ecological development, and an innovative model of practicing the concept of "lush mountains and lucid waters are invaluable assets." Besides, it has won 10 honors in fields like outdoor sports and mountain quest.

Wulong District is seeking to develop itself into a world-famous tourism destination and green development innovation demonstration area by promoting the third major reform of Wulong's tourism industry led by internationalization.  

Looking forward, Wulong will continue to leverage the integration of sports and tourism by holding events such as the China International Mountain Outdoor Sports Open and Hiking China. 

More efforts will be made to develop mountain outdoor sports, ice and snow outdoor sports and other sports formats and accelerate the construction of Fairy Mountain national sports comprehensive base and build a new development pattern of outdoor sports industry.

