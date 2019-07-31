The $19 Trillion Global Construction Market is Implementing Greener Solutions to Curb Negative Environmental Impacts by the Business Research Company

LONDON, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Roofing contractors in the global construction market are offering green roofing solutions such as cool roofs and green roofs for residential and commercial roofing projects. Cool roofs consist of advanced polymer materials, which are lighter, stronger and more durable than conventional roofing materials. They reflect harmful UV rays, absorb less heat and transfer heat back into the environment, thus mitigating the negative effects associated with urban roofing materials. Green roofs involve installation of a basic plant cover or an eco-friendly garden on the roof top. It prevents the roof from absorbing heat during the day and helps in cooling the interior of a building. Gordon Contractors, Apex Green Roofs, Liveroof and ZinCo are some green roofing contractors in the USA.

The global construction market was valued at $18.8 trillion in 2018. It will grow to more than $26 trillion by 2022, driven by the increasing population, rising public-private partnerships in infrastructure development, and increasing government investments in large-scale infrastructure projects such as railways and highways.

Green Construction Projects

Building construction companies are increasingly using green construction techniques to build energy efficient buildings and reduce construction costs. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact. According to World Green Building Trends Survey 2015, about 51% of construction firms in the UK were involved in green construction projects. Certifications such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) help construction companies to develop high-performance, sustainable residential and commercial buildings, and also offer a variety of benefits, from tax deductions to marketing opportunities. Sustainable construction materials such as natural paints and steel beams made from recycled material are being widely used in the UK. Other green construction techniques such as cross-ventilation for more natural environment, green construction software such as Construction Suite to ensure green compliance, and Green Globes management tool are also being used in the construction industry

Governments Are Encouraging Green Construction Practices

Governments are also encouraging the construction of green buildings to curb the negative impacts of construction activities on the environment. For instance, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has developed an internationally recognized green building certification system called the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) that identifies and implements practical green building construction, design, operations and maintenance solutions. It aims to promote of energy savings, water efficiency and CO2 emissions on a building or community. LEED certified buildings in the US have $1.2 billion in energy savings, $149.5 million in water savings and $54.2 million in waste savings. Thus, increasing popularity of LEED certified building is expected to increase the demand for such housing units globally.

Many developed countries are encouraging companies to continuously invest in green buildings to reduce pollution levels and comply with the environmental standards. For instance, in 2015, the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) launched the Green Economy Transition (GET) to achieve a transition towards an energy efficient industry. It aims to increase the volume of green buildings in the European countries. The organization made investments worth EUR 2 billion ($2.2 billion) to build 25 million square meters area of green buildings.

Usage Of Recycled Materials In Roads And Pavements Construction

According to a survey conducted by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA) in partnership with Federal Highway Administration in 2017, 77.2 million tons of recycled materials were used in new asphalt pavement mixtures during the 2015 construction season in the United States. These materials were taken from old roads, parking lots and recycled asphalt roofing shingles.

