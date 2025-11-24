The 1916 Company Launches Pre-Owned Luxury Handbags

The 1916 Company brings its trusted leadership in the secondary market to the world of designer handbags, uniting quality, authenticity, and access under one name.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1916 Company, the global destination and community for collectible watches and fine jewelry, announces its expansion into the pre-owned luxury handbag category. Building on decades of leadership in the secondary market, the company introduces a dedicated handbag offering that brings together commerce, content, and community through a distinct approach to curation, sourcing, storytelling, and service.

The 1916 Company debuts its pre-owned handbag category with a curated selection of Hermès, Chanel, and other collectible styles, now available online and in select showrooms.

A New Vertical, Proven Approach

The introduction of pre-owned handbags marks a natural evolution in The 1916 Company's mission to serve collectors across every dimension of luxury. With decades of resale expertise, the company expands its framework of trust, education, and transparency to the world of handbags – offering clients access to collectible and trend-driven pre-owned pieces by brands such as Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Gucci, all sourced and authenticated independently by The 1916 Company. By bringing this category in-house, The 1916 Company applies the same rigor and quality standards that define its work in watches and jewelry, uniting all categories under one trusted standard.

"Our goal has always been to create a single destination for modern luxury," said John Shmerler, CEO of The 1916 Company. "Expanding into pre-owned handbags allows us to bring the same integrity, storytelling, and service that have shaped our reputation in watches and jewelry to a new, equally dynamic category. This expansion strengthens our ability to serve clients holistically, as we continue to build a community grounded in passion and trust."

Led by Expertise: Introducing Lauren Lynch Schuster

The handbag category is led by Lauren Lynch Schuster, a respected voice in the luxury resale industry and co-founder of the Luxury In Reach platform – acquired, and now fully integrated into The 1916 Company. Known for her discerning eye, market expertise, and approachable style, Schuster brings her vision and experience to this new arena, supported by the company's national retail footprint and global client base.

"Handbags are an essential part of the luxury conversation," said Schuster. "At The 1916 Company, we're bringing forward a fresh, informed perspective, combining expertise and enthusiasm to create an experience that's as educational as it is engaging. Whether through one-on-one sourcing or live shopping, our goal is to foster connection, helping clients discover bags they'll love, invest in, and talk about."

Pre-owned handbag collections are now available online at www.the1916company.com/handbags, and within select showrooms and lounges across The 1916 Company network, including a dedicated presentation in Baltimore, and new displays in Ardmore, Philadelphia, and New York.

ABOUT THE 1916 COMPANY

The 1916 Company is the world's leading destination and global community for collectible luxury watches, fine jewelry, and pre-owned designer handbags. Comprising more than 20 boutiques and Collector's Lounges in important watch markets worldwide, The 1916 Company brings together the legacies of WatchBox, Govberg Jewelers, Radcliffe Jewelers, and Hyde Park Jewelers to offer a curated selection of timepieces – both new and pre-owned – by the most respected watch brands, a dynamic media platform, and the support of trusted client advisors. The 1916 Company's vibrant community extends from coast to coast and around the world. www.the1916company.com

