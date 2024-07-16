The 1916 Company Opens TUDOR Boutique in Denver, Colorado

We are honored and excited to share the TUDOR experience with our growing community. Post this

"We are honored and excited to share the TUDOR experience with our growing community," remarked Damon Gross, President of The 1916 Company. "TUDOR has been an important partner of ours since its return to the U.S. market over 10 years ago. We're looking forward to building upon this foundation and sharing our enthusiasm for the brand in a special environment. Shy of bringing all of our clients and collectors to the manufacturer, a dedicated boutique is the best way to give the world of Tudor its own stage!"

A TUDOR spokesperson stated, "TUDOR is excited to work with long-standing retail partner Hyde Park Jewelers, now The 1916 Company, to open this immersive boutique. This new location in Denver reinforces our commitment to further establishing a strong presence in the United States for TUDOR."

The TUDOR boutique offers all emblematic models of the brand, with an exceptional range of classic, sport, diving, and heritage-inspired watches, in addition to the boutique exclusive Black Bay Fifty-Eight Bronze. Objects and interesting curiosities that help to tell the TUDOR story outfit the space, from a life-size vintage diver to an educational display about the use of bronze in case making, and touchpoints for TUDOR's charismatic ambassadors.

The 1916 Company marked the opening with a soft launch earlier this spring, and the TUDOR boutique is now open seven days a week, welcoming guests from 10am to 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and 12pm to 5pm on Sundays.

In addition to the new Denver boutique, The 1916 Company was honored to celebrate the opening of a new Tudor experience in Newport Beach, California last month with Tudor's North American team.

ABOUT THE 1916 COMPANY

The 1916 Company is the world's leading destination and global community for collectible luxury watches and fine jewelry. Comprising more than 20 boutiques and Collector's Lounges in important watch markets worldwide, The 1916 Company brings together the legacies of WatchBox, Govberg Jewelers, Radcliffe Jewelers, and Hyde Park Jewelers to offer a curated selection of timepieces – both new and pre-owned – by the most respected watch brands, a dynamic media platform, and the support of trusted client advisors. The 1916 Company's vibrant community extends from coast to coast and around the world. Learn more at www.the1916company.com.

THE TUDOR BOUTIQUE CONCEPT

To establish further the brand's distinctive image and make it even more easily identifiable, TUDOR has reimagined the architecture and design of its points of sale. The concept has been developed to place TUDOR watches as the main focus of attention and express the character and identity of the brand.

This new identity is closely tied to current visual communications, reinterpreting the graphic principles within the retail environment. The TUDOR ambassadors are strongly featured and set the tone, making the space their own. Their achievements accompany the visitors' experience. On a more technical level, the color palette is inspired by the brand's three iconic colors (black, red, white) and is presented in a range of materials. These materials are used in a clean, streamlined, uncompromising manner. Satin-finish or brushed black, transparent red and structured white: the colors become textures. This new concept allows the visitor to be entirely immersed in the world of Tudor.

TUDOR IS "BORN TO DARE"

In 2017, TUDOR launched a new campaign with the "Born To Dare" signature. It reflects both the history of the brand and what it stands for today. It tells the adventures of individuals who have achieved the extraordinary on land, on ice, in the air and underwater, with a TUDOR watch on their wrists. It also refers to the vision of Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of TUDOR, who manufactured TUDOR watches to withstand the most extreme conditions, watches made for the most daring lifestyles. It is testimony to TUDOR's singular approach to watchmaking, which has made it what it is today. At the cutting edge of the watchmaking industry, its innovations are now essential benchmarks. The TUDOR "Born To Dare" spirit is supported throughout the world by first class ambassadors, whose achievements result directly from a daring approach to life.

ABOUT TUDOR

TUDOR is an award-winning Swiss-made watch brand, offering mechanical watches with sophisticated style, proven reliability and unmatched value for money. The origins of TUDOR date back to 1926, when "The Tudor" was first registered as a brand on behalf of the founder of Rolex, Hans Wilsdorf. He officially set up the Montres TUDOR SA company in 1946 to produce watches that respect the traditional Rolex philosophy of quality at a more affordable price point. Throughout their history, thanks to their robustness and affordability, TUDOR watches have been chosen by some of the boldest adventurers, on land, in the air, underwater and on ice. Today, the TUDOR collection includes iconic lines such as Black Bay, Pelagos, 1926 and TUDOR Royal. Since 2015, TUDOR has also offered models with mechanical Manufacture Calibres with multiple functions and superior performance.

