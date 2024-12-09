The 1916 Company Teams Up with Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia's All-Star Point Guard

The collaboration was unveiled with a striking video on Instagram, where Maxey reflects on his relationship with time, a concept central to The 1916 Company's ethos. In the film, Maxey, the 2024 NBA Sportsmanship Award recipient, shares, "Time. You have to know when to use it, and how to use it."

Maxey's time in Philadelphia has been defined by his remarkable achievements, including securing a max contract extension with the Sixers in 2024 and setting scoring records with his signature lightning speed. Beyond the court, Maxey's commitment to community shines through his Tyrese Maxey Foundation, which empowers youth in Philadelphia, Maxey's hometown of Dallas, and beyond through initiatives focused on education, family support, and opportunities for personal growth, for which he was awarded the 2024 NBA Off-Season Community Assist award.

As a friend of the brand, Maxey embodies The 1916 Company's mission to celebrate life's meaningful moments with its clients and community. Often seen wearing timepieces from independent watchmaker De Bethune, Maxey's favorites include the DB28 Sky Bridge, the DB27 Titan Hawk, and the DB28 Steel Wheels—each reflecting his distinctive style and precision-driven mindset.

"We're thrilled to welcome Tyrese to The 1916 Company's extended family," says Danny Govberg, co-founder of The 1916 Company. "His passion, determination, and dedication to community align perfectly with our values. Together, we aim to inspire clients, friends, and fans to make every moment count, as we – borrowing a line from Tyrese – strive to get 1% better every day!"

The 1916 Company's partnership with Tyrese Maxey underscores its commitment to crafting experiences and connections that transcend time and leave a lasting impact.

ABOUT THE 1916 COMPANY

The 1916 Company is the world's leading destination and global community for collectible luxury watches and fine jewelry. Comprising more than 20 boutiques and Collector's Lounges in important watch markets worldwide, The 1916 Company brings together the legacies of WatchBox, Govberg Jewelers, Radcliffe Jewelers, and Hyde Park Jewelers to offer a curated selection of timepieces – both new and pre-owned – by the most respected watch brands, a dynamic media platform, and the support of trusted client advisors. The 1916 Company's vibrant community extends from coast to coast and around the world. Learn more at http://www.the1916company.com.

