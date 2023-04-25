The 1937 Group Affiliate, Helios Labs, Opens Funding Round to New Investors to Expand Production of Legal Cannabis in Illinois

Funds will be used to expand cultivation capacity and launch products statewide, including popular Sherbinskis brand

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1937 Group (www.the1937group.com), announced today that Helios Labs, one of the companies under umbrella of The 1937 Group, is opening funding opportunities to new investors. This announcement comes on the heels of a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on April 17th to celebrate their first delivery of cannabis products to Illinois dispensaries for sale.

Operating out of a 50,000 square foot facility in Broadview, IL, Helios Labs is licensed to cultivate, extract, and manufacture/infuse cannabis products. Since emerging from the post-pandemic period in 2022, the Illinois market has seen few examples of craft cannabis start-ups successfully raising the capital needed to begin operations. However, Helios has crossed the important pre-revenue threshold, and has completed Phase 1 of construction on its facility.

"This is a great milestone," said Ambrose Jackson, CEO of Helios Labs and The 1937 Group. "We've demonstrated that our company can become a major operator in the market while representing true social equity, which is vital to our mission."

As a member of The 1937 Group, Helios Labs has already secured exclusive manufacturing agreements with some of the most reputable brands in the nation, including Sherbinskis, Lobo Cannagar, Bloom, Old Pal, and Canna Bella Lux.

Alex Al-Sabah, Chief Strategy Officer for The 1937 Group, said the Illinois cannabis market is now the most exciting space in the industry.

"We are committed to bringing core community values and an authentic culture to the Illinois cannabis market," he said. "Our partnerships are focused on product quality, innovation, and most importantly, diversity. These brands and the products we will release demonstrate just that," he added. "I couldn't be more excited for our team, our partners, and everyone who contributed the last few years to bring this to reality."

Qualified interested investors may receive more information by contacting Ambrose Jackson at: [email protected] or Alex Al-Sabah at: [email protected].

For more information on Helios Labs, visit: the1937group.com.

ABOUT THE 1937 GROUP

The 1937 Group is the first minority-owned, vertically-integrated cannabis company based in Chicago, and is committed to creating opportunities for others whose voices often get overlooked. The name "The 1937 Group" is inspired by the Marihuana Act of 1937, which fueled racial discrimination against Mexican-Americans and Blacks, and widespread imprisonment for what is now a legal activity in the majority of the United States.

Connect with The 1937 Group

Website: www.the1937group.com

Instagram: @the1937group

Media Contact:

The Innovation Agency

310-571-5592

[email protected]

www.inov8.us

NOT AN OFFER OR SOLICITAION

The information in this communication is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to purchase, nor a solicitation of an offer to sell, subscribe for or buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

SOURCE The 1937 Group