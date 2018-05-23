The 19th Annual Chubb Charity Challenge Golf Tournament Kicks off to Raise Funds for Selected Local Charities Across North America

For the last 19 years, brokers, agents and clients have made the Chubb Charity Challenge a tradition by coming together and playing in regional tournaments on behalf of their represented charities with hopes of winning and advancing to the national tournament. There, teams can win more than $50,000 for their cause. This year's national finals are scheduled to take place between October 28 and October 30, at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, in South Carolina.

"The Chubb Charity Challenge has been a proud Chubb tradition for many years," said John Lupica, Vice Chairman, Chubb Group, President, North America Major Accounts and Specialty Insurance. "This type of event is a reflection of Chubb's values and reinforces our commitment to giving back to the communities and organizations we serve, as well as to support the important causes that make a meaningful impact in people's lives."

Last year's Chubb Charity Challenge, which consisted of 345 teams, raised close to $1 million. The Bankers Insurance, LLC, won the event and donated its winnings to EDMARC Hospice for Children, whose mission is to ease the trauma of a child's illness or death and reduce the disabling effects of pediatric illness on families in the Hampton Roads Area in Virginia.

Since 2000, more than 5,200 teams have participated in the tournament, raising nearly $15 million for over 6,000 charities. To find out more information about the event, including about participating teams and charities, please visit chubb.com/CharityChallenge.

