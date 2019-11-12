The 1st Annual E-Marketing Awards: The Ewards 2019 - Winners and Finalists Announced

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DashThis is proud to announce the 2019 Ewards winners and notable finalists. Wpromote, Turncoat Marketing, Bloom, Jellyfish, Vamp, Jelly Marketing, and Online Marketing Gurus are amongst the winners of this prestigious annual e-marketing award. This year's winners will be recognized alongside finalists, including hotel marketing specialists WIHP Hotels, all-female creative collective agency Female Narratives, not-for-profit charity Riding for the Disabled, and digital marketing and development agency Lift Interactive.

The 2019 Ewards honors marketers and agencies for their exceptional creativity, expertise and outstanding performance in the realm of digital marketing. This year's winners are:

Wpromote for Enterprise Digital Agency of the Year

for Enterprise Digital Agency of the Year Bloom for Boutique Digital Agency of the Year

for Boutique Digital Agency of the Year Turncoat Marketing for Best Digital Agency Website

for Best Digital Agency Website Jelly Digital Marketing & PR for Best PR Campaign

for Best PR Campaign Online Marketing Gurus for Best SEO Campaign

for Best SEO Campaign The Media Captain for Best PPC Campaign

for Best PPC Campaign Obsidian for Best Social Media Strategy

for Best Social Media Strategy Jellyfish for Best Digital Campaign: B2C

for Best Digital Campaign: B2C CNG Digital Marketing for Best Digital Campaign: B2B

for Best Digital Campaign: B2B Miles Technologies for Best Content Marketing Strategy

for Best Content Marketing Strategy 3 Phase Marketing for Best Video Content Strategy

for Best Video Content Strategy Boost Agents for In-House Marketing Team of the Year

for In-House Marketing Team of the Year Vamp for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign TouchBasePro for Best Email Marketing Campaign

for Best Email Marketing Campaign Interactually for Best Marketing Reporting Strategy

for Best Marketing Reporting Strategy Engenius Web for Best Link-Building Strategy

for Best Link-Building Strategy B-Lynk for Best Looking DashThis Dashboard

for Best Looking DashThis Dashboard DéMark for Student Association of the Year

for Student Association of the Year Yappa (Project: Straal-Digitaal) for Marketing Project of the Year

This year's notable finalists include:

Lift Interactive for Boutique Digital Agency of the Year

for Boutique Digital Agency of the Year WIHP Hotels for Best Digital Agency Website

for Best Digital Agency Website Bloom for Best PPC Campaign

for Best PPC Campaign GNU World for Best Digital Campaign: B2C

for Best Digital Campaign: B2C Seafoam Media for Best SEO Campaign

for Best SEO Campaign Pixel Kicks for In-House Marketing Team of the Year

for In-House Marketing Team of the Year Trapeze Group for Best Digital Campaign: B2B

for Best Digital Campaign: B2B Female Narratives for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

for Best Influencer Marketing Campaign Riding for the Disabled Association for Best PR Campaign

for Best PR Campaign Pan Galactic Digital for Best Content Marketing Strategy

for Best Content Marketing Strategy Yappa for Best Social Media Strategy

Learn more about the winners and finalists on the Ewards official page.

About the Ewards

Organized by the automated marketing reporting software company DashThis. Their team of marketing professionals has put forth the Ewards to embrace and honor marketers coming from small boutique agencies to large multinationals, with skill sets that vary from a wide range of specialties, including paid campaigns, video content, search engine optimization, and much more. The Ewards have over 15 categories, ranging from Best PPC Campaign to Marketing Project of the Year, the 2019 Ewards are a series of notable awards for marketers.

Media Contact

Pamela Bourgault

pamela@dashthis.com

Related Images

the-2019-ewards.png

The 2019 Ewards

The Ewards are digital marketing awards for marketers and agencies: a high recognition for marketers' creativity, expertise, and outstanding performance.

Related Links

Learn more about the Ewards

Learn more about DashThis

SOURCE DashThis

Related Links

https://dashthis.com/

