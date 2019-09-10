The 1st D2C Luxury Linen Manufacturer, Vero Linens, Celebrates 25 Years with a 25% OFF Sale

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vero Linens, manufacturer of the finest Italian linens, handcrafted in Italy, is celebrating 25 years in the luxury linens business with 25% OFF their entire bedding collection.

Steve Coval, founder of Vero Linens, said, "I have been in the luxury linen business for 25 years. Our business previously focused on supplying luxury bedding to boutique hotels in the US. In 2010 and 2011 the cost of cotton rose over 440% in the world markets, causing dramatic increases in the price of bed sheets. This, coupled with the recession, our hospitality business saw a dramatic downturn.

These events forced us to rethink our business model.

We decided to take our luxury linens to the internet and began selling our bed sheets Direct to Consumers, bypassing traditional retail distribution channels". Consumers can now purchase some of the finest linens made in the world up to 60% lower than traditional retail costs. We were the first true luxury linen manufacturer to adopt this business model.

Vero, whose name in Italian translates to "true or genuine," partners with a Northern Italian textile mill and sew room, managed by artisans with a lineage of luxury linen manufacturing since the 19th Century. Northern Italy has been one of the world's most important regions for weaving textiles since the middle ages.

Vero Linens recognized that in order to manufacture and sell the finest quality luxury linens, they would need to be produced in a region that is steeped in the production of the highest quality woven cotton textiles, rather than India or China .

or . Both our weavers and sewers play a significant role in the high quality of the Vero Linens products.

"Our clientele is looking for luxury bedding products, with the highest quality. They understand the importance of exceptional materials, skillful hands, and the time-tested finishing techniques that produce the very best luxury bedding," says Coval.

About Vero Linens:

Vero Linens is a provider of luxury bedding and manufacturer of high-end, Italian luxury bed sheets, crafted from the finest grades of long-staple and extra-long-staple cotton, exquisitely finished, with elegant details like mitered corners, hand-guided hemstitching and embroidery. For more information, visit our website.

