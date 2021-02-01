CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 55places.com ––a leading real estate platform for homebuyers 55 and older––released today its list of the 20 Most Affordable Places to Retire in 2021 . To compile the ranking, the company examined U.S. cities with a population of at least 50,000 and determined a score based on a variety of data points, including cost of living, median home value, taxes, accessible health care, transit and walkability scores, availability of 55+ communities, and more. This produced an index of metropolitan areas that offer a mix of quality living opportunities within an attainable price point.

Many metro areas in the U.S. are available for budget-minded retirees.

Though choosing a retirement location is a personal and subjective decision, affordability is top of mind for buyers. In fact, 43% of respondents who participated in 55places' 2020 National Housing Survey, said they expect the value of their next home to be slightly less or much less compared to their current home.

"For the millions of Americans who depart the U.S. labor force each year, the image of what an ideal retirement is can differ," said George Kolar, regional sales manager for 55places.com. "However, an inexpensive and comfortable way of living are top factors that are considered before entering this phase of life. For adults looking to retire in 2021, the 20 metropolitan areas listed below provide prospective homeowners with low living costs and attractive amenities to foster a high quality of life."

The 20 Most Affordable Places to Retire in 2021:

Boynton Beach Area , Florida

Median Home Price: $187,100 Sarasota Area , Florida

Median Home Price: $239,600 Salt Lake City Area , Utah

Median Home Price: $237,500 Dallas-Fort Worth Area , Texas

Median Home Price: $165,000 Tampa- St. Petersburg Area , Florida

Median Home Price: $182,900 Corpus Christi Area , Texas

Median Home Price: $133,200 Baltimore Area , Maryland

Median Home Price: $156,400 Pittsburgh Area , Pennsylvania

Median Home Price: $116,300 Delray Beach Area , Florida

Median Home Price: $267,100 Ocala Area , Florida

Median Home Price: $128,600 Philadelphia Area , Pennsylvania

Median Home Price: $156,800 Wilmington Area , Delaware

Median Home Price: $169,400 Tucson Area , Arizona

Median Home Price: $146,500 Houston Area , Texas

Median Home Price: $161,300 San Antonio Area , Texas

Median Home Price: $136,800 Harlingen Area , Texas

Median Home Price: $83,500 Phoenix Area , Arizona

Median Home Price: $217,400 Florissant Area , Missouri

Median Home Price: $96,400 Charlotte Area , North Carolina

Median Home Price: $200,500 Yuma Area , Arizona

Median Home Price: $134,100

More information about the offerings of each location and the methodology used to determine the order can be found at 55places.com/blog/the-20-most-affordable-places-to-retire-in-2021.

About 55places.com

55places.com is changing the way people 55 and older are searching for their perfect next place. With a national network of hand-selected real estate experts, plus comprehensive information, unbiased content, and on-the-go insight about thousands of communities across the country, 55places is a trusted resource paving the way from here to home. From low-maintenance single-level living, active lifestyle and age-qualified communities, intimate enclaves, and everything between, 55places.com empowers visitors to make their next move the best one yet.

Methodology

This 55places analysis looked at all major cities and metropolitan areas within the U.S. that have a total population of over 50,000. From there, 14 different data points were weighted with the retiree in mind, by focusing on affordability and lifestyle to identify the best areas to retire. The sources used to accomplish this included:

Sperling's Best Places: Cost of Living, Average Temperature

US Census: Population, Median Income, Median Home Value

The Tax Foundation: Property, Sales, & Income Tax

Medicare: Average Cost

National Service: Volunteer Opportunities

WalkScore: Walk Score, Transit Score

55places.com: 55+ Community Information

Media Contact:

Marissa Wright

[email protected]

773-278-5500

SOURCE 55places.com