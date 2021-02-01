The 20 Most Affordable Places to Retire in 2021

Many metro areas in the U.S. are available for budget-minded retirees

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 55places.com––a leading real estate platform for homebuyers 55 and older––released today its list of the 20 Most Affordable Places to Retire in 2021. To compile the ranking, the company examined U.S. cities with a population of at least 50,000 and determined a score based on a variety of data points, including cost of living, median home value, taxes, accessible health care, transit and walkability scores, availability of 55+ communities, and more. This produced an index of metropolitan areas that offer a mix of quality living opportunities within an attainable price point.

Though choosing a retirement location is a personal and subjective decision, affordability is top of mind for buyers. In fact, 43% of respondents who participated in 55places' 2020 National Housing Survey, said they expect the value of their next home to be slightly less or much less compared to their current home.

"For the millions of Americans who depart the U.S. labor force each year, the image of what an ideal retirement is can differ," said George Kolar, regional sales manager for 55places.com. "However, an inexpensive and comfortable way of living are top factors that are considered before entering this phase of life. For adults looking to retire in 2021, the 20 metropolitan areas listed below provide prospective homeowners with low living costs and attractive amenities to foster a high quality of life."

The 20 Most Affordable Places to Retire in 2021:

  1. Boynton Beach Area, Florida
    Median Home Price: $187,100
  2. Sarasota Area, Florida
    Median Home Price: $239,600
  3. Salt Lake City Area, Utah
    Median Home Price: $237,500
  4. Dallas-Fort Worth Area, Texas
    Median Home Price: $165,000
  5. Tampa-St. Petersburg Area, Florida
    Median Home Price: $182,900
  6. Corpus Christi Area, Texas
    Median Home Price: $133,200
  7. Baltimore Area, Maryland
    Median Home Price: $156,400
  8. Pittsburgh Area, Pennsylvania
    Median Home Price: $116,300
  9. Delray Beach Area, Florida
    Median Home Price: $267,100
  10. Ocala Area, Florida
    Median Home Price: $128,600
  11. Philadelphia Area, Pennsylvania
    Median Home Price: $156,800
  12. Wilmington Area, Delaware
    Median Home Price: $169,400
  13. Tucson Area, Arizona
    Median Home Price: $146,500
  14. Houston Area, Texas
    Median Home Price: $161,300
  15. San Antonio Area, Texas
    Median Home Price: $136,800
  16. Harlingen Area, Texas
    Median Home Price: $83,500
  17. Phoenix Area, Arizona
    Median Home Price: $217,400
  18. Florissant Area, Missouri
    Median Home Price: $96,400
  19. Charlotte Area, North Carolina
    Median Home Price: $200,500
  20. Yuma Area, Arizona
    Median Home Price: $134,100

More information about the offerings of each location and the methodology used to determine the order can be found at 55places.com/blog/the-20-most-affordable-places-to-retire-in-2021.

Methodology
This 55places analysis looked at all major cities and metropolitan areas within the U.S. that have a total population of over 50,000. From there, 14 different data points were weighted with the retiree in mind, by focusing on affordability and lifestyle to identify the best areas to retire. The sources used to accomplish this included:

  • Sperling's Best Places: Cost of Living, Average Temperature
  • US Census: Population, Median Income, Median Home Value
  • The Tax Foundation: Property, Sales, & Income Tax
  • Medicare: Average Cost
  • National Service: Volunteer Opportunities
  • WalkScore: Walk Score, Transit Score
  • 55places.com: 55+ Community Information

