The 20 MSP Announces Latest Trio of Acquisitions

The 20 MSP expands reach with 42nd, 43rd and 44th acquisitions, continues to lead M&A charge in managed services sector.

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading managed IT services provider, The 20 MSP, today announced its latest round of acquisitions, welcoming three more managed service providers (MSPs) to its growing nationwide network. These strategic deals bring The 20's total acquisition count to 44, further cementing the company's position as one of the fastest-growing and most active consolidators in the managed services space.

The three MSPs joining The 20's ranks are Red Level Group (Michigan; Owners – David King, Robert Tessanne, Edward Aube), iStreet Solutions (California; Owner – Mark Richter), and InData Consulting (California & Arizona; Owner – Mike Braico).

With 40+ acquisitions completed in just three years, The 20 MSP has emerged as a leading player in the MSP M&A market. Historically, The 20's acquisition candidates have come from its peer group, The 20 MSP Group, a strategy that has allowed for rapid 60- to 90-day integrations and low attrition. This latest round of deals conforms to the same model, with all three MSPs having participated in The 20 MSP Group prior to acquisition.

"There's always risk in M&A, but we're mitigating a huge amount of it by frontloading the integrative work," explained Tim Conkle, The 20's founder and CEO. "Instead of acquiring first and asking questions later, we're bringing MSPs into our tent and establishing robust cultural and operational harmony in the trenches. Other buyers are starting to follow suit, and lean more into integration – but I believe our commitment to pre-alignment and cohesion across an entire platform is still unmatched in the current market," Conkle added.

The 20's latest deals also reflect an emphasis on strategic expansion. The initial focus of the company's M&A push was on adding revenue and extending geographic reach. Now, as The 20 solidifies its national footprint, the company is looking to add key expertise around AI, cybersecurity, compliance, and industry-specific software.

"Our goal is to bring our brand of managed services to as many businesses as possible in as many sectors as possible," said Conkle. "We're doing great on the geographic front, and now we're starting to focus more on the strategic addition of talent and industry-specific expertise," Conkle added. "It's an exciting thing – bringing new knowledge and capabilities into the fold, and giving owners a chance to work their magic within a proven framework."

Ast 2025 draws to a close, The 20 MSP has a full pipeline of acquisition candidates and a firm intention to continue scaling aggressively in 2026.

Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 MSP on the acquisitions. Texas-based Sunflower Bank, acting as sole lead arranger in a syndicated credit facility for The 20 MSP, provided the funding tranche.

About The 20 MSP

The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves thousands of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth.

About The 20 MSP Group

The 20 MSP Group is an exclusive consortium for Managed Service Providers (MSP) aimed at dominating and revolutionizing the IT industry with its standardized all-in-one approach. The 20's robust RMM, PSA, and documentation platform ensures superior service for its MSPs' clients utilizing their completely US-based Help Desk and Network Operations Center. Extending beyond proven tools and processes, The 20 touts a proven sales model, a community of industry-leading MSPs, and ultimate scalability. To learn more, visit the20.com

