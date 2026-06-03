The 20 MSP Continues National Expansion with Four Acquisitions

The 20 MSP deepens national footprint with four new MSP acquisitions, expanding capabilities and strengthening presence across key regional markets.

PLANO, Texas, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading managed IT services provider, The 20 MSP, today announced that it has acquired four managed service providers (MSPs), marking the latest phase in the company's aggressive growth strategy, and bringing its total deal count to 48. This latest round of deals signals The 20 MSP's continued investment in expanding its national footprint, sharpening expertise, and enhancing service for clients across the country. The acquisitions reinforce the company's long-term approach of combining healthy organic growth with strategic M&A to build a scalable, nationwide managed services platform.

The four MSPs joining The 20 MSP are CTS Computers, MashGrape Technologies, Northwest Computer Solutions, and Assured Technology Solutions.

While these deals mark the first of 2026 for The 20 MSP, the company expects to continue to engage in M&A in the coming months. With no shortage of acquisition candidates – The 20's peer group provides a steady pipeline of these – the national provider is poised to maintain its trajectory of aggressive expansion, fueled by strong organic growth and a proven consolidation strategy that leverages peer group participation to establish foundational synergies that support subsequent deal execution and integration.

"We had to shift our focus for a few months there, but our M&A plans are as strong as ever, and we're excited to sharpen our strategy to accommodate our goals – especially around AI and efficiency," shared Tim Conkle, The 20 MSP's founder and chief executive officer. "It's a very exciting and dynamic time in the MSP space right now, and we're excited to put the engine we've built to use in the coming months, building out capabilities that other MSPs might not have even thought about. Every new acquisition pushes the needle toward some goal that we've deemed important to that project."

The peer group activity underlying the majority of The 20 MSP's acquisitions enables rapid integration, typically ranging from 60 to 90 days.

"We can move quickly right from deal inception because we've built our model around pre-alignment. Peer group membership isn't a requirement for acquisition by The 20, but it does remain the central source of acquisition candidates because we're not interested in 'growth for growth's sake.' We want to scale the model we've built – the one we're proud of and that helps clients get ahead. That means being very selective about who we bring into our tent."

Looking ahead, The 20 MSP plans to continue scaling aggressively through a combination of organic and M&A growth, while shoring up its presence in several key markets and adding crucial expertise to protect its position at the forefront of AI research and implementation in the managed services sector.

"We're buying MSPs and we're expanding geographically, but we're also laser-focused on being strategic in how we're building our leadership team," said Conkle. "With these four deals, for instance, we're not just adding resources and reach; we're also welcoming proven leaders who demonstrated a lot of savvy and initiative as members of our peer group. When you have that kind of quality at the top, it really does trickle down and strengthen every part of your enterprise," Conkle added.

Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 MSP on the acquisitions. Texas-based Sunflower Bank, acting as sole lead arranger in a syndicated credit facility for The 20 MSP, provided the funding tranche.

About The 20 MSP

The 20 MSP has been helping businesses succeed through better technology since 1986. As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves thousands of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. Business is better when IT runs smoothly. To learn more, visit www.the20msp.com

About The 20 MSP Group

The 20 is a premier growth platform for managed service providers (MSPs), dedicated to helping IT services companies scale, increase profitability, and maximize business value. By aligning members on a common operational framework, technology stack, and business methodology, The 20 creates a unique pathway for growth and collaboration. This alignment has also enabled one of the industry's most successful acquisition strategies, allowing The 20 MSP to seamlessly integrate member companies while preserving client experience and accelerating growth for owners, employees, and customers alike. To learn more, visit www.the20.com

SOURCE The 20