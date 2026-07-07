The 20 Marks 49th MSP Acquisition with Addition of Sundance Networks

The 20 MSP continues national expansion with latest deal, extends reach into new regional market.

PLANO, Texas, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20 MSP today announced its 49th acquisition, welcoming Sundance Networks to the team. Sundance provides proactive support, advanced cybersecurity, and AI consulting to clients throughout New Mexico, Philadelphia, and New York.

Founded in 2003, Sundance Networks quickly established itself as a leading regional MSP, and, over the past year, leveraged The 20's peer group to improve operations and enhance scale. Earlier this year at MSP SUMMIT, Sundance earned the AI Excellence Award, a recognition for its commitment to helping clients implement AI solutions tailored to their budgets, IT environments, and compliance requirements.

"This is a meaningful step toward our broader goal of developing AI services that deliver real, measurable value to our client base," said Tim Conkle, The 20 MSP's founder and CEO. "We got to witness Ryan's leadership style through his participation in our peer group, and we look forward to seeing what he and his team can achieve with expanded resources and support."

As with most of The 20 MSP's previous deals, key members of Sundance's team will remain on board post-acquisition, including Miller in a leadership role focused on developing AI services. "Sundance brings serious technical chops – especially around areas like AI and automation – but we're equally excited about their dedication to client success," Conkle shared.

Going forward, The 20 MSP reports that its peer group will continue providing acquisition candidates. "We believe strongly in pre-alignment – and in the power of standardization and shared vision," Conkle said. "That's the engine."

Pinecrest Capital Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to The 20 MSP on the acquisition and associated financing.

About The 20 MSP

As a leading provider of managed IT services, The 20 MSP serves thousands of businesses nationwide, providing each one with white-glove service, secure and streamlined IT infrastructure, and 24/7/365 support. We believe in building lasting relationships with clients founded on trust, communication, and the delivery of high-value services for a fair and predictable price. Our clients' success is our success, and we are committed to helping each and every organization we serve leverage technology to secure a competitive advantage and achieve new growth. To learn more, visit the20msp.com.

SOURCE The 20