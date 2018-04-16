The 2017 Best Life Science Contract Research Organization (CRO), ChemPartner, Chooses CAS SciFinder® to Enable Closer Collaboration with Customers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society (ACS), announced today a multi-year agreement to provide SciFinder to all scientists at ChemPartner, an R&D service provider for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Best Life Science CRO in the 2017 Global Health & Pharma (GHP) Magazine Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Awards. SciFinder is an award-winning CAS information solution that gives scientists the answers they need to progress their research.

"ChemPartner's mission is to provide the highest quality R&D services while helping our customers advance their projects in a timely and cost-effective manner. SciFinder enables us to do this more efficiently," said Hao Zhang, Senior Director, Discovery Chemistry Services at ChemPartner. "SciFinder provides the breadth and quality of content that our scientists need to achieve our mission."

ChemPartner joins a growing number of organizations making the choice to get unlimited access to SciFinder to help their scientists advance R&D. SciFinder is used by top ranking contract research organizations, their customers, leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical companies, and government research and academic institutions globally. Organizations rely on SciFinder to improve their return on investment by saving time and money with access to disclosed research that is collected, organized, and made discoverable by CAS scientists. This multi-year, unlimited use agreement allows ChemPartner to focus on research, instead of managing information resources.

"We are honored to work with ChemPartner to support its mission of leveraging cutting-edge science and technology to help develop important new therapies, through unlimited access to SciFinder," said Craig Stephens, vice president of sales at CAS. "With this agreement, CAS is able to provide ChemPartner with the same high-quality solutions also used by its customers, which enhances information sharing and accelerates scientific discovery. These discoveries ultimately improve lives, and CAS is proud to support this vision as a division of ACS."

About CAS

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, is dedicated to the ACS vision of improving people's lives through the transforming power of chemistry. The CAS team of highly trained scientists finds, collects, and organizes all publicly disclosed substance information, creating the world's most valuable collection of content that is vital to innovation worldwide. Scientific researchers, patent professionals and business leaders around the world rely on a suite of research solutions from CAS that enables discovery today to fuel tomorrow's innovation.

About ChemPartner

Shanghai ChemPartner Co., Ltd. is a full-service life science CRO/CMO with over 15 years of pharmaceutical research experience. With a team of over 2000 experienced scientists, hundreds of western-trained pharmaceutical industry leaders, and experienced pharmaceutical executive leadership at the helm, ChemPartner is aligned and dedicated to technically and strategically accomplishing the research initiatives of pharma and biotech companies worldwide.

