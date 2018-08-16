The 2018 Ascend National Convention to Take Place at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, CA on August 20th to 22nd, 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend, the largest non-profit Pan-Asian membership organization for business professionals in North America, is holding its 2018 National Convention at the San Francisco Marriott Marquis, CA on August 20th to 22nd. The Ascend Convention will be the largest gathering of Pan-Asian business leaders, professionals and students in North America with an expected 2,500+ registered participants.

The convention theme this year, "Innovate & Evolve" celebrates leadership and continual innovation. Our focus is on leaders and professionals who are actively improving diversity and inclusion among their workforce and community. Across the three days, the convention will tackle topics related to emerging technology - from Blockchain to artificial intelligence - and give convention attendees the opportunity to learn from Silicon Valley's most successful Pan-Asian business leaders about the skills needed to gain competitive advantage. This year's programming will highlight how empowerment, with an increased awareness of cultural, emotional and business intelligence, can lead to achievement and success.

Jeff Chin, the Ascend National President, said: "Locating this year's convention in one of the most exciting and disruptive locations in the U.S. challenged us to think differently about this year's program. Not only will we have sessions tackling some of the hottest topics in technology, but we have also continued to augment and grow our programming related to personal innovation and career transformation. It was important for us to acknowledge that while San Francisco is home to one of the most heterogeneous populations in the United States, diversity in technology leadership roles has generally stagnated over the last decade. That's why we have sought to highlight our recent Ascend Foundation research 'Illusion of Asian Success' and use the convention as a first-step in tackling this issue."

The event will feature one of the top Pan-Asian business leaders, Andrea Jung, CEO of Grameen - in conversation with Emily Chang, Bloomberg; the hugely successful serial entrepreneurs, Justin and Daniel Kan; Jeff Wong, Global Chief Innovation Officer at EY and Brian Wong, CEO of Kiip. What unites these speakers is how they each represent breakthrough leadership. The event will culminate with an awards dinner where Ascend will continue the tradition of honoring business leaders who have made significant contributions to the Pan-Asian community.

Ascend is the largest, non-profit Pan-Asian membership organization for business professionals in North America. Established in 2005, Ascend, a career lifecycle organization, reaches 60,000+ senior executives, professionals, and MBA/undergraduate students involved in its 50+ chapters in the United States and Canada. Visit http://www.ascendleadership.org/ for more information.

