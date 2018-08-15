The 2018 cPanel Conference in Houston Oct. 2-3 is Excited to Release Its Schedule and Welcome More Sponsors
Schedule Posted and Sponsorship Opportunities 60 Percent Sold Out for cPanel Conference 2018: Hello! from Mission Control
11:00 ET
HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- cPanel Inc., the Hosting Platform of Choice, is pleased to announce the conference schedule is now live for its 2018 cPanel Conference in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 1-3. A copy of the schedule is now available on the conference website. Visitors will be pleased with what they see.
Over 100 people have already registered this year, which puts registration well ahead of average. All three evening events are included in the cost of an attendee ticket and with the schedule released, there is no better time to register. Even better yet, attendees who stay at the conference hotel and book their stay before Sept. 8 will receive a significant discount on the cost of accommodations.
Ken Power, Vice President of Product Development, is excited to see growth for the cPanel Conference. "This year's early success over previous years is a product of us reacting to the feedback that our attendees provide. The subjects that our speakers have picked will cover a broad spectrum of disciplines, and the sponsors and exhibitors are precisely who our attendees want to see."
With October still two months away, the conference has sold out more than 60 percent of its sponsorship opportunities. Exhibiting this year will be WHMCS, CloudLinux, JetBackup, Rackspace, Monax and ICC. The conference also welcomes BoldGrid, LiteSpeed, Sitelock, Hivelocity, Rack911, Perfect Dashboard and Ubersmith as sponsors this year.
Anyone wishing to find more information about this year's conference can do so on the cPanel Conference site at https://conference.cpanel.com. For business inquiries or any other questions, email conference@cpanel.net.
About cPanel Inc.
Since 1997, cPanel has been delivering the web hosting industry's most reliable and intuitive web hosting automation software. The robust automation software helps businesses thrive and allows them to focus on more important things. Customers and partners receive first-class support and a rich feature set, making cPanel & WHM® the Hosting Platform of Choice. For more information about cPanel, visit https://cpanel.com.
"cPanel" and "cPanel & WHM" are registered trademarks of cPanel Inc.
Media Contact
Benny Vasquez — Manager of Community Engagement
Phone: (832) 433-4005
Email: benny@cpanel.com
Related Images
hello-from-mission-control.png
Hello! from Mission Control
cPanel Conference 2018 Dates
cpanel-conference-crowd.jpg
cPanel Conference Crowd
Crowd shot
cpconference-2018.png
cPConference 2018
cPanel Conference 2018 Logo
Related Links
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxt20k5b_LM
SOURCE cPanel Inc.