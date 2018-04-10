The 2018 FORTUNE Best Workplaces in Health Care and BioPharma Successfully Adapt to Rapidly Changing Industry

In making today's announcement Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work said, "Leaders in the best health care workplaces know how to ground their people in values that allow them to adapt in a quickly changing industry filled with an uncertain regulatory environment, the rise of evidence-based, personalized medicine, and higher expectations from consumers about their care. These strong values include honesty, ethical behavior, clarity of purpose and pride-- the strongest driver of organizational agility. When health care staffers are proud of their workplace, they are nine times more likely to say their co-workers are adaptable to changes."

Top 5 in Health Care

Texas Health Resources Encompass Home Health and Hospice Southern Ohio Medical Center Caring Nurses, Inc. Scripps Health

Top 5 in BioPharma

Horizon Pharma plc Genentech Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AbbVie Illumina

The entire list is published here.

About the FORTUNE Best Workplaces in Health Care and BioPharma

Great Place to Work surveyed more than 95,000 health care employees, assessing 50-plus elements of the workplace. Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com.

