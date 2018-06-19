Hosted by Tiffany Haddish, last night's "MTV Movie & TV Awards" scored a 21% increase across the simulcast with 3.371 million total viewers.

Compared to the same networks which aired the show last year, below are the 2018 "MTV Movie & TV Awards" ratings and viewership numbers:

P18-34 = 2.24 vs. 1.85, up 21%

P18-49 = 2.04 vs. 1.63, up 25%

P2+ Impressions = 3.188MM vs. 2.506MM, up 27%

The telecast was the number one most social show in all of television, even beating the World Cup. It was the most streamed "MTV Movie & TV Awards" ever with 84.6M streams and counting (+88% YoY). The official #MTVAwards was trending #1 in the U.S. and globally on Monday for the two hour telecast. Additionally, three of the top winners of the night, Michael B. Jordan, Chadwick Boseman and Chris Pratt, all trended in the U.S. during the show.

About MTV

MTV is a global youth culture brand inspired by music. For more information, check out mtvpress.com. MTV is a unit of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB, VIA).

Contacts:

Chris Delhomme| Chris.Delhomme@viacom.com

Katie Magnotta| Katie.Magnotta@viacom.com

Kelly Andersen| Kelly.Andersen@viacom.com

Source: Nielsen. LSD coverage ratings and impressions; Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 6.18.18; Delmondo, Facebook views, YouTube views, Twitter views, Instagram views, 4.1.18-6.18.18; Omniture, 4.23.18-6.18.18; Snapchat Analytics, 'attachment' views, 4.1.18-6.18.18

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-2018-mtv-movie--tv-awards-hosted-by-tiffany-haddish-scores-double-digit-increase-with-3-371-million-total-viewers-most-social-show-on-all-of-television-300669034.html

SOURCE MTV

Related Links

http://www.mtv.com

