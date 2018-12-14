The 2018 Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea: Overview & Outlook Through 2019-2023 - Aqua Lung International, Beuchat International, Cressi, Johnson Outdoors, and Mares are Dominating
The "Scuba Diving Equipment Market in South Korea 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scuba diving equipment market in South Korea market will register a CAGR of more than 12% by 2023.
The advent of advanced scuba diving equipment is likely to boost growth in the market. Owing to the rapid technological advances in the travel, tourism, and underwater diving equipment, technologically advanced scuba diving equipment is one of the trends that is expected to gain prominence during the forecast period.
Significant increase in e-commerce
Factors like significant increase in the internet penetration, along with the rise in online purchasing of scuba diving equipment, drive the online sales of scuba diving equipment in South Korea.
Increase in the number of counterfeit products
As the scuba diving equipment market in South Korea is subject to low entry barriers for new entrants, various local retailers offer fake and counterfeit products in the country.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of a considerable number of companies, this market appears to be fragmented. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities. The market is in the growing phase and the competition is expected to intensify during the forecast period.
Key Players
- Aqua Lung International
- Beuchat International
- Cressi
- Johnson Outdoors
- Mares
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
- Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Apparel - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Rebreathers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Computer and gauges - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL FORMATS
- Market segmentation by retail formats
- Comparison by retail formats
- Specialty stores - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Certification centers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online stores - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by retail formats
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Advent of advanced scuba diving equipment
- Improving political and strategic relations in Middle East
- Ban on group tourism by China
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Aqua Lung International
- Beuchat International
- Cressi
- Johnson Outdoors
- Mares
