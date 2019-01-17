The 2018 Worldwide Market for Air Purifiers: Analysis & Forecast Through 2014-2024

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Air Purifier Market by Technology Type, by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End Use - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Air purifier market report provides analysis for the period 2014-2024, wherein the period from 2018-2024 is the forecast period and 2017 as base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market's growth over the forecast period.

The market study reveals that Global Air Purifier Market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 32.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2024 in terms of value. The report provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global Air purifier market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue and volume.

This overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators end-user adoption analysis. The report also offers a synopsis of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.

Key Findings

North America accounted for the highest market share in 2017

Adoption of air-purifier in automobiles is comparatively higher in Asia-Pacific than other regions. This owes to the fact that developing countries in Asia-Pacific are largely affected by air pollution. Governments along with automobile manufacturers are taking initiatives to promote the technologies that will help in reducing the harmful effects of toxic air

Asia-pacific is the region with fastest growing economies such as China and India, with the former accounting for more than 60% of the Asia-Pacific in-vehicle air purifier market revenue. Also, the vehicle production in this region is the highest in the world and is estimated that Asia-Pacific would show a promising growth in the air purifier market

Moreover, countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia are taking initiatives to induce awareness in people regarding usage of these technologies. Due to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a high growth rate in terms of adoption of advance air purifier systems

Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary : Global Air Purifier Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Key Trends Analysis

4.4. Consumer Voice

4.4.1. Brand Comparison

4.4.2. Comparison on parameters

4.5. Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast, 2014 - 2024

4.5.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.5.2. Market Volume Projections (000 Units)

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Global Air Purifier Value Chain Analysis

4.8. Market Outlook



5. Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

5.1. Overview & Definitions

5.2. Global Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Technology, 2014 - 2024

5.2.1. HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)

5.2.2. Activated Carbon Technology

5.2.3. UV Technology

5.2.4. Negative Ion

5.2.5. Others

5.3. Market Attractiveness By Technology



6. Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

6.1. Overview & Definition

6.2. Global Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2014 - 2024

6.2.1. Portable Air Purifiers

6.2.2. Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners

6.2.3. Electrostatic Precipitators

6.2.4. Smart air purifier

6.2.5. Others

6.3. Market Attractiveness By Product Type



7. Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

7.1. Overview & Definitions

7.2. Key Trends

7.3. Global Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2014 - 2024

7.3.1. Online Distribution Channel

7.3.2. Offline Distribution Channel

7.3.2.1. Specialty stores

7.3.2.2. Departmental stores

7.3.2.3. Others

7.4. Distribution Channel Comparison Matrix

7.5. Market Attractiveness By Distribution Channel



8. Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast, By End user

8.1. Overview & Definitions

8.2. Global Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By End user, 2014 - 2024

8.2.1. Residential

8.2.2. Industrial

8.2.3. Commercial

8.3. Market Attractiveness By End User



9. Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Regulations and Policies

9.3. Global Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, by Region, 2014 - 2024

9.3.1. North America

9.3.2. Europe

9.3.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.4. Middle East and Africa

9.3.5. South America

9.4. Market Attractiveness by Region



10. North America Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Overview

10.2. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Technology, 2014 - 2024

10.2.1. HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)

10.2.2. Activated Carbon Technology

10.2.3. UV Technology

10.2.4. Negative Ion

10.2.5. Others

10.3. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2014 - 2024

10.3.1. Portable Air Purifiers

10.3.2. Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners

10.3.3. Electrostatic Precipitators

10.3.4. Smart air purifier

10.3.5. Others

10.4. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2014 - 2024

10.4.1. Online Distribution Channel

10.4.2. Offline Distribution Channel

10.4.2.1. Specialty stores

10.4.2.2. Departmental stores

10.4.2.3. Others

10.5. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By End user, 2014 - 2024

10.5.1. Residential

10.5.2. Industrial

10.5.3. Commercial

10.6. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Country, 2014 - 2024

10.6.1. U.S.

10.6.2. Canada

10.6.3. Rest Of North America

10.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.7.1. By Technology

10.7.2. By Product Type

10.7.3. By Distribution Channel

10.7.4. By End User

10.7.5. By Country



11. Europe Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Overview

11.2. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Technology, 2014 - 2024

11.2.1. HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)

11.2.2. Activated Carbon Technology

11.2.3. UV Technology

11.2.4. Negative Ion

11.2.5. Others

11.3. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2014 - 2024

11.3.1. Portable Air Purifiers

11.3.2. Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners

11.3.3. Electrostatic Precipitators

11.3.4. Smart air purifier

11.3.5. Others

11.4. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2014 - 2024

11.4.1. Online Distribution Channel

11.4.2. Offline Distribution Channel

11.4.2.1. Specialty stores

11.4.2.2. Departmental stores

11.4.2.3. Others

11.5. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By End user, 2014 - 2024

11.5.1. Residential

11.5.2. Industrial

11.5.3. Commercial

11.6. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Country, 2014 - 2024

11.6.1. Germany

11.6.2. France

11.6.3. Finland

11.6.4. Italy

11.6.5. Netherlands

11.6.6. UK

11.6.7. Russia

11.6.8. Rest of Europe

11.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.7.1. By Technology

11.7.2. By Product Type

11.7.3. By Distribution Channel

11.7.4. By End User

11.7.5. By Country



12. Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Overview

12.2. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Technology, 2014 - 2024

12.2.1. HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)

12.2.2. Activated Carbon Technology

12.2.3. UV Technology

12.2.4. Negative Ion

12.2.5. Others

12.3. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2014 - 2024

12.3.1. Portable Air Purifiers

12.3.2. Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners

12.3.3. Electrostatic Precipitators

12.3.4. Smart air purifier

12.3.5. Others

12.4. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2014 - 2024

12.4.1. Online Distribution Channel

12.4.2. Offline Distribution Channel

12.4.2.1. Specialty stores

12.4.2.2. Departmental stores

12.4.2.3. Others

12.5. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By End user, 2014 - 2024

12.5.1. Residential

12.5.2. Industrial

12.5.3. Commercial

12.6. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Country, 2014 - 2024

12.6.1. China

12.6.2. Japan

12.6.3. India

12.6.4. Rest of Asia Pacific

12.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.7.1. By Technology

12.7.2. By Product Type

12.7.3. By Distribution Channel

12.7.4. By End User

12.7.5. By Country



13. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Overview

13.2. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Technology, 2014 - 2024

13.2.1. HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)

13.2.2. Activated Carbon Technology

13.2.3. UV Technology

13.2.4. Negative Ion

13.2.5. Others

13.3. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2014 - 2024

13.3.1. Portable Air Purifiers

13.3.2. Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners

13.3.3. Electrostatic Precipitators

13.3.4. Smart air purifier

13.3.5. Others

13.4. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2014 - 2024

13.4.1. Online Distribution Channel

13.4.2. Offline Distribution Channel

13.4.2.1. Specialty stores

13.4.2.2. Departmental stores

13.4.2.3. Others

13.5. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By End user, 2014 - 2024

13.5.1. Residential

13.5.2. Industrial

13.5.3. Commercial

13.6. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Country, 2014 - 2024

13.6.1. GCC

13.6.2. South Africa

13.6.3. North Africa

13.6.4. Rest of MEA

13.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.7.1. By Technology

13.7.2. By Product Type

13.7.3. By Distribution Channel

13.7.4. By End User

13.7.5. By Country



14. Latin America Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Overview

14.2. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Technology, 2014 - 2024

14.2.1. HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)

14.2.2. Activated Carbon Technology

14.2.3. UV Technology

14.2.4. Negative Ion

14.2.5. Others

14.3. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2014 - 2024

14.3.1. Portable Air Purifiers

14.3.2. Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners

14.3.3. Electrostatic Precipitators

14.3.4. Smart air purifier

14.3.5. Others

14.4. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2014 - 2024

14.4.1. Online Distribution Channel

14.4.2. Offline Distribution Channel

14.4.2.1. Specialty stores

14.4.2.2. Departmental stores

14.4.2.3. Others

14.5. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By End user, 2014 - 2024

14.5.1. Residential

14.5.2. Industrial

14.5.3. Commercial

14.6. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Country, 2014 - 2024

14.6.1. Brazil

14.6.2. Argentina

14.6.3. Mexico

14.6.4. Rest of South America

14.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.7.1. By Technology

14.7.2. By Product Type

14.7.3. By Distribution Channel

14.7.4. By End User

14.7.5. By Country



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix

15.2. Market Share Analysis By Company

15.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Strategy)

15.3.1. Honeywell International Inc.

15.3.2. Whirlpool Corporation

15.3.3. LG Corporation

15.3.4. Sharp Corporation

15.3.5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

15.3.6. Panasonic Corporation

15.3.7. Daikin Industries, Ltd.

15.3.8. Camfil Group

15.3.9. Eureka Forbes Ltd

15.3.10. Blueair AB

15.3.11. IQAir

15.3.12. Coway Co., Ltd.

15.3.13. Sunbeam Products

15.3.14. Xiaomi Inc.

15.3.15. Koninklijke Philips N.V.



16. Strategic Recommendation



