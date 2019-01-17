The 2018 Worldwide Market for Air Purifiers: Analysis & Forecast Through 2014-2024
The "Air Purifier Market by Technology Type, by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End Use - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2014-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Air purifier market report provides analysis for the period 2014-2024, wherein the period from 2018-2024 is the forecast period and 2017 as base year. The report covers all the major trends and technologies playing an influential role in the market's growth over the forecast period.
The market study reveals that Global Air Purifier Market is expected to grow with a CAGR over 32.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2024 in terms of value. The report provides a complete perspective on the evolution of the global Air purifier market throughout the above mentioned forecast period in terms of revenue and volume.
This overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future scenario of the said market, key market indicators end-user adoption analysis. The report also offers a synopsis of various strategies adopted by key players in the market.
Key Findings
- North America accounted for the highest market share in 2017
- Adoption of air-purifier in automobiles is comparatively higher in Asia-Pacific than other regions. This owes to the fact that developing countries in Asia-Pacific are largely affected by air pollution. Governments along with automobile manufacturers are taking initiatives to promote the technologies that will help in reducing the harmful effects of toxic air
- Asia-pacific is the region with fastest growing economies such as China and India, with the former accounting for more than 60% of the Asia-Pacific in-vehicle air purifier market revenue. Also, the vehicle production in this region is the highest in the world and is estimated that Asia-Pacific would show a promising growth in the air purifier market
- Moreover, countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia are taking initiatives to induce awareness in people regarding usage of these technologies. Due to all these factors, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a high growth rate in terms of adoption of advance air purifier systems
Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary : Global Air Purifier Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Key Trends Analysis
4.4. Consumer Voice
4.4.1. Brand Comparison
4.4.2. Comparison on parameters
4.5. Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast, 2014 - 2024
4.5.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)
4.5.2. Market Volume Projections (000 Units)
4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.7. Global Air Purifier Value Chain Analysis
4.8. Market Outlook
5. Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology
5.1. Overview & Definitions
5.2. Global Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Technology, 2014 - 2024
5.2.1. HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)
5.2.2. Activated Carbon Technology
5.2.3. UV Technology
5.2.4. Negative Ion
5.2.5. Others
5.3. Market Attractiveness By Technology
6. Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type
6.1. Overview & Definition
6.2. Global Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2014 - 2024
6.2.1. Portable Air Purifiers
6.2.2. Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners
6.2.3. Electrostatic Precipitators
6.2.4. Smart air purifier
6.2.5. Others
6.3. Market Attractiveness By Product Type
7. Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
7.1. Overview & Definitions
7.2. Key Trends
7.3. Global Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2014 - 2024
7.3.1. Online Distribution Channel
7.3.2. Offline Distribution Channel
7.3.2.1. Specialty stores
7.3.2.2. Departmental stores
7.3.2.3. Others
7.4. Distribution Channel Comparison Matrix
7.5. Market Attractiveness By Distribution Channel
8. Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast, By End user
8.1. Overview & Definitions
8.2. Global Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By End user, 2014 - 2024
8.2.1. Residential
8.2.2. Industrial
8.2.3. Commercial
8.3. Market Attractiveness By End User
9. Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Regulations and Policies
9.3. Global Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, by Region, 2014 - 2024
9.3.1. North America
9.3.2. Europe
9.3.3. Asia Pacific
9.3.4. Middle East and Africa
9.3.5. South America
9.4. Market Attractiveness by Region
10. North America Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Overview
10.2. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Technology, 2014 - 2024
10.2.1. HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)
10.2.2. Activated Carbon Technology
10.2.3. UV Technology
10.2.4. Negative Ion
10.2.5. Others
10.3. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2014 - 2024
10.3.1. Portable Air Purifiers
10.3.2. Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners
10.3.3. Electrostatic Precipitators
10.3.4. Smart air purifier
10.3.5. Others
10.4. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2014 - 2024
10.4.1. Online Distribution Channel
10.4.2. Offline Distribution Channel
10.4.2.1. Specialty stores
10.4.2.2. Departmental stores
10.4.2.3. Others
10.5. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By End user, 2014 - 2024
10.5.1. Residential
10.5.2. Industrial
10.5.3. Commercial
10.6. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Country, 2014 - 2024
10.6.1. U.S.
10.6.2. Canada
10.6.3. Rest Of North America
10.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis
10.7.1. By Technology
10.7.2. By Product Type
10.7.3. By Distribution Channel
10.7.4. By End User
10.7.5. By Country
11. Europe Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast
11.1. Overview
11.2. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Technology, 2014 - 2024
11.2.1. HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)
11.2.2. Activated Carbon Technology
11.2.3. UV Technology
11.2.4. Negative Ion
11.2.5. Others
11.3. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2014 - 2024
11.3.1. Portable Air Purifiers
11.3.2. Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners
11.3.3. Electrostatic Precipitators
11.3.4. Smart air purifier
11.3.5. Others
11.4. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2014 - 2024
11.4.1. Online Distribution Channel
11.4.2. Offline Distribution Channel
11.4.2.1. Specialty stores
11.4.2.2. Departmental stores
11.4.2.3. Others
11.5. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By End user, 2014 - 2024
11.5.1. Residential
11.5.2. Industrial
11.5.3. Commercial
11.6. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Country, 2014 - 2024
11.6.1. Germany
11.6.2. France
11.6.3. Finland
11.6.4. Italy
11.6.5. Netherlands
11.6.6. UK
11.6.7. Russia
11.6.8. Rest of Europe
11.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis
11.7.1. By Technology
11.7.2. By Product Type
11.7.3. By Distribution Channel
11.7.4. By End User
11.7.5. By Country
12. Asia Pacific Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast
12.1. Overview
12.2. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Technology, 2014 - 2024
12.2.1. HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)
12.2.2. Activated Carbon Technology
12.2.3. UV Technology
12.2.4. Negative Ion
12.2.5. Others
12.3. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2014 - 2024
12.3.1. Portable Air Purifiers
12.3.2. Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners
12.3.3. Electrostatic Precipitators
12.3.4. Smart air purifier
12.3.5. Others
12.4. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2014 - 2024
12.4.1. Online Distribution Channel
12.4.2. Offline Distribution Channel
12.4.2.1. Specialty stores
12.4.2.2. Departmental stores
12.4.2.3. Others
12.5. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By End user, 2014 - 2024
12.5.1. Residential
12.5.2. Industrial
12.5.3. Commercial
12.6. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Country, 2014 - 2024
12.6.1. China
12.6.2. Japan
12.6.3. India
12.6.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
12.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis
12.7.1. By Technology
12.7.2. By Product Type
12.7.3. By Distribution Channel
12.7.4. By End User
12.7.5. By Country
13. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast
13.1. Overview
13.2. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Technology, 2014 - 2024
13.2.1. HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)
13.2.2. Activated Carbon Technology
13.2.3. UV Technology
13.2.4. Negative Ion
13.2.5. Others
13.3. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2014 - 2024
13.3.1. Portable Air Purifiers
13.3.2. Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners
13.3.3. Electrostatic Precipitators
13.3.4. Smart air purifier
13.3.5. Others
13.4. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2014 - 2024
13.4.1. Online Distribution Channel
13.4.2. Offline Distribution Channel
13.4.2.1. Specialty stores
13.4.2.2. Departmental stores
13.4.2.3. Others
13.5. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By End user, 2014 - 2024
13.5.1. Residential
13.5.2. Industrial
13.5.3. Commercial
13.6. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Country, 2014 - 2024
13.6.1. GCC
13.6.2. South Africa
13.6.3. North Africa
13.6.4. Rest of MEA
13.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis
13.7.1. By Technology
13.7.2. By Product Type
13.7.3. By Distribution Channel
13.7.4. By End User
13.7.5. By Country
14. Latin America Global Air Purifier Market Analysis and Forecast
14.1. Overview
14.2. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Technology, 2014 - 2024
14.2.1. HEPA Technology (High Efficiency Particulate Air)
14.2.2. Activated Carbon Technology
14.2.3. UV Technology
14.2.4. Negative Ion
14.2.5. Others
14.3. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Product Type, 2014 - 2024
14.3.1. Portable Air Purifiers
14.3.2. Whole-House Air Purifiers and Cleaners
14.3.3. Electrostatic Precipitators
14.3.4. Smart air purifier
14.3.5. Others
14.4. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Distribution Channel, 2014 - 2024
14.4.1. Online Distribution Channel
14.4.2. Offline Distribution Channel
14.4.2.1. Specialty stores
14.4.2.2. Departmental stores
14.4.2.3. Others
14.5. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By End user, 2014 - 2024
14.5.1. Residential
14.5.2. Industrial
14.5.3. Commercial
14.6. Air Purifier Market Size (US$ Mn and 000 Units) Forecast, By Country, 2014 - 2024
14.6.1. Brazil
14.6.2. Argentina
14.6.3. Mexico
14.6.4. Rest of South America
14.7. Market Attractiveness Analysis
14.7.1. By Technology
14.7.2. By Product Type
14.7.3. By Distribution Channel
14.7.4. By End User
14.7.5. By Country
15. Competition Landscape
15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix
15.2. Market Share Analysis By Company
15.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, SWOT Analysis, Strategy)
15.3.1. Honeywell International Inc.
15.3.2. Whirlpool Corporation
15.3.3. LG Corporation
15.3.4. Sharp Corporation
15.3.5. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
15.3.6. Panasonic Corporation
15.3.7. Daikin Industries, Ltd.
15.3.8. Camfil Group
15.3.9. Eureka Forbes Ltd
15.3.10. Blueair AB
15.3.11. IQAir
15.3.12. Coway Co., Ltd.
15.3.13. Sunbeam Products
15.3.14. Xiaomi Inc.
15.3.15. Koninklijke Philips N.V.
16. Strategic Recommendation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2scprd/the_2018?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
