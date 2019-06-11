The 2019 Annual Child and Ritual Abuse Conference

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. and EASTHAMPTON, Mass., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S.M.A.R.T. is having a conference on August 17 - 18, 2019 in Connecticut. https://ritualabuse.us/smart-conference/

Speakers: Alison Miller, Ph.D., Neil Brick and Daniel Roemer.

Alison Miller, Ph.D. is a retired clinical psychologist who practised in Victoria, B.C., Canada and worked with survivors of organized abuse, including ritual abuse and mind control from 1990 to 2017. Alison is the author of Healing the Unimaginable: Treating Ritual Abuse and Mind Control (for therapists), Becoming Yourself: Overcoming Mind Control and Ritual Abuse (for survivors).

Alison will discuss via Skype "Deception by Organized Abuser Groups: Helping Your Front People and Your Insiders Recognize the Lies and Tricks Which Keep You Enslaved." She will talk about how survivors of abuse by mind-controlling abuser groups have parts who have been trained to obey abusers because they believe lies the abusers told them. She will talk about how their power over survivors depends on their young parts believing the abusers' lies. If survivors learn to recognize when their emotions and behavior are influenced by these deceptions, and to discover the ways in which they were deceived, they can increase their freedom from the abuser group.

Neil Brick is a survivor of ritual abuse and mind control. His work continues to educate the public about child abuse, trauma and ritual abuse crimes. His articles are at http://neilbrick.com

Neil will discuss: "A Survivor's View of Recovery from Ritual Abuse." He will talk about how recovery from ritual abuse can take many years. This may include working through memories, building functionality and developing more effective ways of interacting and integrating emotions. He will discuss his long journey healing from severe abuse.

Daniel Roemer's directing has led him to receive such attention as USA Film's Top 10 Emerging Director's list at the age of 20, two-time Project Greenlight Best Director Finalist (Ben Affleck/Matt Damon), and student Academy Award State finalist by age 22.

Daniel will share his own story from his docudrama "Gray", which digs deep into uncovering his abuse history, actual news articles from the time of the abuse, includes interviews with prominent locals and family members and his personal search for what went on.

Daniel will also conduct a film-making 101 class – to share the story, both technical and directorial how-to's. Clinicians would also benefit in having these skills to share their methods of work.

SOURCE SMART Newsletter and Conferences