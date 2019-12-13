The 2019 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in Technology: GrowthPlay Wins Bronze

GrowthPlay's Chally Assessment garnered the bronze award. "GrowthPlay's Chally Assessment™ helps take the guesswork out of sales talent management by predicting potential for success in specific sales roles. New reporting innovations and platform enhancements are enabling talent acquisition teams to go deeper and gain a more holistic view of sales talent than ever before." — Wendy Mack, Managing Director

"Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are at the forefront of technology innovation. Our program evaluates not just the solution itself, but the benefit to the human capital management function, the business and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator — whether the technology has a positive business impact. Technology Award winners pass that test with flying colors," said Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer of Brandon Hall Group and head of the awards program.

"An Excellence Award also validates the vision of the technology development team, the wisdom of the company's investment in the solution and the value the technology brings to the end user," said Mike Cooke, Chief Executive Officer of Brandon Hall Group.

A panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique, and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What are the benefits customers can expect to experience as a result of using this product?

