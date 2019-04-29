The "2019 China Nanjing Tech Week in Boston" Series of Events Held in Boston

BOSTON, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 28, the "2019 China Nanjing Tech Week in Boston" series of events were held in Boston, USA. It was organized by Nanjing Innovation City Promotion Center (NPO) and sponsored by Nanjing Jiangbei New Area Management Committee. Attendees included the Consul of Science and Technology, Consulate General of China in New York, the Executive Director of Department of Commerce and Investment, Massachusetts, representative of Boston Government, representatives of universities and colleges, representatives of relevant institutions and enterprises located in Boston.

The Nanjing-Boston Twin Cities Summit Forum opened on the morning of April 28. In total, more than 80 people attended this Forum, including Mr. Feng Hu, a Consul of Science and Technology, Consulate General of China in New York; Mr. Mark F. Sullivan, the Executive Director, Department of Commerce and Investment, Massachusetts; Mr. Ed Flynn, a Councilor of Boston, and others. Experts included Prof. J. Michael Ramsey, a professor of University of North Carolina and an academician of National Academy of Engineering, and Mr. Zhou Jinrong, a professor of Harvard Medical School. Additionally, Chen Chanmei, Deputy Director of Nanjing Jiangbei New Area Management Committee, and representatives of relevant institutions such as Boston Research Institute, The Consul of Science and Technology, Consulate General of China in New York, the Executive Director of Department of Commerce and Investment, Massachusetts, and the representative of Boston Government all delivered speeches respectively. Mr. Mark F. Sullivan, the Executive Director, Department of Commerce and Investment, Massachusetts, highly affirmed the existing environment, resource superiority, and policy of Jiangbei New Area, and was full of confidence in the communication and cooperation with Jiangbei New Area.

The Forum also included the unveiling ceremony of the Nanjing Overseas Cooperative Innovation Center, which was established by Nanjing. It will serve as a foreign communication window in a region with the most active innovation globally. Nanjing Overseas Cooperative Innovation Center, established in Boston, will build a bridge between Boston and Nanjing and Jiangbei New Area in the fields of science and technology, history and culture, capital and market, and boost the exchange, communication, and win-win cooperation between the USA and China.

Talents are indispensable for innovation and development. In order to gather Nanjing's elite talents from each field in Boston, promote Nanjing and Boston to strengthen cooperation, and improve the industrial research and development ability of Nanjing, Nanjing Alumni Association (Boston Area) Alliance was established on that very evening. Mr. Pan Ye, President of Southeast University Alumni in Boston Area, alumni representatives of Nanjing University, and other distinguished guests attended this establishment ceremony.

With the background that Nanjing deepens and promotes the construction of "Famous Innovation City, Beautiful Ancient Capital", Nanjing Municipal Committee and Municipal Government have decided to hold Nanjing Tech Week on June 28, 2019. As introduced by Nanjing Tech Week Organizing Committee, representatives from the 15 high-tech zones in Nanjing will successively visit 23 overseas countries and regions, gather the worlds most advanced innovation resources for Nanjing, conclude "innovation community" with more international innovation cities, innovation institutions, and innovation talents, and accelerate the construction of a famous innovation city with global influences.

Boston is an international benchmark city for Nanjing to construct the "Famous Innovation City, Beautiful Ancient Capital", and it is the place with the densest advanced technology and the greatest innovation ability in the world. There are more than 100 universities in Boston including Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and others. The city also boasts the thriving hospital industry cluster, Longwood Medical and Academic Area, where more than 100 biotechnology companies have gathered. Also, Boston is the third largest financial center of the USA, and the fourth largest financial center of North America. Further accelerating the promotion of the bilateral cooperation in each field like talent training, scientific research innovation, financial capital and market promotion, and others will also push forward and promote the formation and development of both parties' innovative economic clusters.

