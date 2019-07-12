The 2019 Face Makeup Market: Worldwide Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities & Projections

DUBLIN, July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Face Makeup Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global face makeup market was worth US$ 31.3 Billion in 2018. The market is further projected to reach a value of US$ 36.5 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 2.3% during 2019-2024.

This report provides a deep insight into the global face makeup market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Market Drivers

Over the recent years, consumers have become conscious about their physical appearance due to which they are preferring products which can help them enhance their inherent beauty and highlight certain features. This has contributed in boosting the overall growth of the global face makeup market.

Rising consumption of BB and CC creams across the globe is another major trend providing a thrust to the market growth. These creams offer multi-functional benefits, therefore reducing the time and effort required for skincare.

The influence of social media and the emerging trend of selfie has led to an increase in the interest of consumers for face makeup products, particularly amongst the young population. Moreover, constant product innovations by manufacturers coupled with aggressive promotions have contributed to the growth of the market.

Growing trend of highlighting as well as contouring has created a positive outlook for the face makeup products, especially in the developed regions. This can be attributed to the fact that contouring helps in slimming down the chin, nose, forehead and other parts of the face, while highlighting aids in providing a healthy glow to the skin.

Breakup by Product Type

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as foundation, face powder, blush, concealer, bronzer and others. At present, foundation accounts for the majority of the market share, representing the most popular product type. Foundation helps in giving the skin a uniform finish, thereby making the skin appear even.

Breakup by Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channel, the global face makeup market is segregated as supermarkets/hypermarkets, speciality stores, pharmacies, online stores and others.

Regional Insights

On a geographical front, Europe enjoys the leading position in the global face makeup market due to the rising demand for natural, herbal as well as organic face makeup products in the region. Other markets include North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of several international as well as regional manufacturers who are competing in terms of prices and quality. Some of the key players which are operating in the market include:

L'Oreal

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Coty Inc.

Kao Corporation

Oriflame

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Face Makeup Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Overview

5.7.2 Strengths

5.7.3 Weaknesses

5.7.4 Opportunities

5.7.5 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Research & Development

5.8.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.8.4 Manufacturing

5.8.5 Marketing

5.8.6 Distribution

5.8.7 End-Use

5.9 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Foundation

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Face Powder

6.3 Blush

6.4 Concealer

6.5 Bronzer

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Region

7.1 North America

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East and Africa



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Specialty Stores

8.3 Pharmacies

8.4 Online

8.5 Others



9 Face Makeup Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success & Risk Factors



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 L'Oreal

10.3.1.1 Company Overview

10.3.1.2 Description

10.3.1.3 Product Portfolio

10.3.1.4 Financials

10.3.1.5 SWOT Analysis

10.3.2 LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

10.3.3 Coty Inc.

10.3.4 Kao Corporation

10.3.5 Oriflame



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfr4o8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

