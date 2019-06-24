The 2019 Hyundai Tucson Upgrades to a TOP SAFETY PICK+ Rating from IIHS

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In one of the industry's most stringent crash tests, the 2019 Hyundai Tucson has been upgraded from a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK to a 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The 2019 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award applies to Tucsons equipped with Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and LED headlights built after March 2018.

Hyundai has 11 vehicles that have received the TOP SAFETY PICK or TOP SAFETY PICK+ Awards when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights. The other 2019 Hyundai models that have achieved these honors from the IIHS are Accent, Elantra (built after September 2018), Elantra GT, Ioniq Hybrid, Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid (built after July 2018), Kona, Santa Fe, Santa Fe XL, Sonata and Veloster (built after August 2018).

According to IIHS, models that earn TOP SAFETY PICK+ are the best vehicle choices for safety within their size categories. The 2019 criteria required:

Good ratings in the driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests

Advanced or superior rating for front crash prevention

Good headlight rating

"We take safety very seriously at Hyundai. We are proud to hear that Tucson received an upgraded accolade from IIHS," said Scott Margason, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor America. "Hyundai continues to prioritize making advanced safety features available and standard."

The new standard Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies (listed below) on the Tucson add additional protection for drivers and passengers. For example, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist utilizes radar to help detect another vehicle and warn the driver of a potential collision. If the driver does not react to avoid the impact, the system may apply emergency braking. Other standard safety features include High Beam Assist, Rain-sensing wipers, Surround View Monitor, and Smart Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go.

Hyundai SmartSense Safety Technologies: Now standard on all trim levels

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Lane Keep Assist

Driver Attention Warning

