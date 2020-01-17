The 2019 Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market: Size, Share & Trends Analysis for the Period 2014-2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Films), By Technology (Water-based, Radiation-cured), By Adhesive Chemistry, By End Use (Automotive, Packaging), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pressure sensitive adhesives market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.89 billion by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 4.3%.



Rising demand from packaging industry is predicted to drive the pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) market growth. Water-based PSAs, also known as emulsion PSA, led the market in 2018. The environmentally friendly nature of these PSAs coupled with compliance with government regulatory bodies, such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), is the crucial factor supporting the segment growth.



Radiation cured PSAs are estimated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. They are typically based on acrylic formulations and provide an ideal solution combining balanced performance, good weather resistance, and advantageous processing. New product launches along with extensive R&D in radiation cured technology are expected to propel the segment growth over the forecast period. Packaging industry, especially food packaging, is one of the most significant end-use industries. PSA labels and tapes help maintain the brand image of the packaged product and are compatible with numerous substrates and coatings.



They offer significant advantages, such as instant bonding and user-friendly application. In the automotive industry, labels play an important role in the supply chain of a car. Majority of the total automotive labels are applied on the automotive parts before car assembly in the supply chain. Several numbers are stamped on pieces of metals and parts to aid in automotive assembly. Apart from labeling, these tapes are used in the assembly of interior vehicle components like dashboards, glass, mirrors, fabric, and carpet.



In the construction industry, higher bonding speed, longer durability, extreme weather resistance, and user-friendly features of acrylic tapes play a crucial role. Acrylic construction tapes are an eco-friendly option as they produce minimal off-gases and fumes. With stringent environmental codes and regulations in the construction industry, PSA high-performing tapes are expected to emerge as the ideal choice for architects and builders.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

Water-based technology led the market in 2018. These products are eco-friendly, which is a significant factor driving the segment growth

Tapes segment led the market in 2018. Increasing demand for carton sealing from the packaging industry and its increasing usage in automotive assembly is the major factor driving the segment.

In terms of revenue, graphic films are estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for vehicle graphics and advertising graphics will stimulate the segment growth.

Silicone-based adhesive formulations are estimated to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2019 to 2025 owing to excellent weather resistance and long-term durability offered by these formulations.

led the global pressure sensitive adhesives (PSAs) market in 2018 owing to extensive product demand and manufacturing activities in the region. 3M Company, Henkel, and Avery Dennison are the dominant industry participants owing to their wide product portfolio and significant integration in the manufacturing process.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Pressure sensitive adhesives Market Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.3.1.1. Major Raw Materials Analysis

3.3.1.2. Major Raw Materials Manufacturing Process

3.3.1.3. Major Factors Influencing Prices of Major Raw Materials

3.3.1.3.1. Shifting Cracking Slates

3.3.1.3.2. Changing Supplier Landscape

3.3.1.4. Acrylic Emulsion Pricing Trends

3.3.2. Technology Trends

3.3.2.1. Patent Analysis

3.3.3. Sales Channel Analysis

3.3.3.1. Direct Sales

3.3.3.2. Indirect Sales

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. Product Classification Codes

3.4.2. Standard & Compliances

3.4.3. Safety

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.5.1.1. Growth of the packaging industry

3.5.1.2. Increasing demand from automotive industry

3.5.1.3. Positive construction industry outlook

3.5.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.2.1. Stringent government regulations prevalent in the adhesive industry

3.6. Business Environment Analysis: Pressure sensitive adhesives Market

3.6.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.6.1.1. Supplier Power

3.6.1.2. Buyer Power

3.6.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.6.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.6.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.6.2.1. Political Landscape

3.6.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.6.2.3. Social Landscape

3.6.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.6.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.6.2.6. Legal Landscape

3.6.3. Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6.3.1. Joint Ventures

3.6.3.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

3.7. Case Studies (Business Model / Technology Adoption)



Chapter 4. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

4.3. Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025, for the following:

4.3.1. Water based

4.3.2. Solvent based

4.3.3. Hot melt

4.3.4. Radiation cured



Chapter 5. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market: Adhesive Chemistry Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Definition & Scope

5.2. Adhesive Chemistry Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

5.3. Market Size & Forecasts And Trend analysis, 2014 to 2025, for the following:

5.3.1. Acrylic

5.3.2. Rubber

5.3.3. Silicone

5.3.4. Others



Chapter 6. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Definition & Scope

6.2. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

6.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025 for the following:

6.3.1. Tapes

6.3.2. Labels

6.3.3. Graphic films

6.3.4. Others



Chapter 7. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Definition & Scope

7.2. End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2018 & 2025

7.3. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size & Forecasts and Trend analysis, 2014 to 2025, for the following:

7.3.1. Automotive

7.3.2. Electronics

7.3.3. Consumer Goods

7.3.4. Packaging

7.3.5. Construction

7.3.6. Others



Chapter 8. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Snapshot

8.2. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Size, & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2014 to 2025

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Central & South America

8.2.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 9. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market - Competitive Analysis

9.1. Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market Players & Recent Developments & Their Impact on the Industry

9.2. Strategy Framework

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

9.3.2. Key customers

9.3.3. Company market position analysis

9.3.4. SWOT (For top players)



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. 3M

10.2. Ashland

10.3. Avery Dennison Corporation

10.4. Arkema (Bostik)

10.5. H.B. Fuller

10.6. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

10.7. DowDuPont

10.8. Cattie Adhesives

10.9. Dyna-Tech Adhesives Inc.

10.10. Ester Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd.

10.11. Franklin Adhesives & Polymers

10.12. Powerband



