The 2020 Azbee Awards are now open for entries

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Business Publication Editors (ASBPE) is now accepting entries for our 42nd annual Azbee Awards of Excellence. The Azbee Awards are highly competitive and celebrate the highest quality reporting, editing and design in business-to-business, trade, association and professional publications. The awards honor print publications, e-newsletters, B2B websites, and digital media. Take a look at the 2019 winner's gallery for inspiration.

Speaking of winners, the editorial director for one of last year's winners for Magazine of the Year explains what winning an Azbee means for her and her team: "A small but dedicated team has worked very hard to make Professional Builder the leading publication in its field. Being named Magazine of the Year by ASBPE represents the culmination of those efforts," says Denise Dersin, the publication's editorial director. "While winning awards is not our primary goal, excellence certainly is, and it is immensely gratifying to be recognized by our peers in publishing."

As editors and writers ourselves, we know how hard you work to produce the leading publications in your industries. Get the recognition you deserve. The deadline is Jan. 6, 2020.

Important Notes:

> With deadlines in 2019 and 2020, you can finance your award entries from either year's budget!

> Entries are valid if they were printed or posted in 2019!

New Categories for 2020:

> Opening Page/Spread — Photo Illustration

> Online Breaking News Coverage

> The judging sign-up form is also open. Applying to judge this year's entries is a great way to see the best of the best in B2B journalism and get new ideas for your publications and websites.



ASBPE will present the awards at our regional and national awards banquets. For an opportunity to send one of your young B2B media professionals to the national conference in Chicago, encourage them to enter our 2020 Young Leader Scholarship competition. The winners will receive free registration to the national conference and awards banquet and a two-night hotel stay in Chicago. The applicants must be 30 years old or younger, have spent at least two years in B2B media, be nominated by their supervisor or manager and plan to continue in B2B media for their careers.

