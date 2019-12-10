The 2020 Floorcast: What's in Store for Floors?

MANCHESTER, N.H., Dec.10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year (and decade) roll towards an end, it's the time industry leaders take a focused look ahead to what 2020 has in store. Flooring America takes a look at what's ahead for the 2020 "Floorcast" for floor design, industry categories and products.

Flooring trends for 2020 will include coastal, white washed colors and waterproof performance.

Performance Reigns Supreme. One of the most transformative shifts in flooring is that performance has become the standard for the majority of flooring purchases. "Customers need flooring that works with the active lifestyle in today's world. Floors that hold up to kids, pets, and messes. And thanks to the advancements in technology and innovation in the flooring categories over the last two decades– they can now have that performance and the aesthetic look they want in one product," said Cathey Gundlach Links , Vice President of merchandising for Flooring America/Flooring Canada, IDG and the Floor Trader groups. Luxury Vinyl Leads The Pack. The hottest flooring for 2020? "Our exclusive Downs® H2O luxury vinyl will continue to be number one on the minds of the consumers with wood looks trending. Beauty and durability will drive the success of this category into 2020. With the advancements in the technology of the core, solid core constructions will continue to provide worry free flooring options," Gundlach Links said. Waterproof Wave Continues. Without question, the launch of waterproof real hardwood shook up the market in 2019, and Flooring America's President Keith Spano sees no slowdown in demand for it in 2020. "AquaDura H2O™ waterproof hardwood has just started to hit the market and the popularity with the consumer is overwhelming. Customers have totally embraced the whole waterproof phenomenon. The sky's the limit for design and it will continue to be a game changer for the hardwood category in retail and commercial business," he said. 2020 Gets Lighter. As for color, the key word for flooring is lighter. "It doesn't matter whether the customer is looking to purchase hardwood, luxury vinyl or ceramic, the color winners for 2020 will lighter and more natural looking," said Gundlach Links . Going Coastal. What was once considered in designs only for the beach and coastal areas, white-washed looks will emerge as a key staple color on showroom floors. "Blonde, lighter greys and beige are will be the new tonal and color direction for wood looks," said Gundlach.

