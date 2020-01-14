The 2020 Grassroots Influence Pulse® Research Results: Social Media Posts, Email Campaigns are Ineffective in Changing Legislator's Minds

CINCINNATI, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The third edition of a national biennial research study among professional grassroots advocacy leaders reveals that social media posts and email communications don't lead to legislative results, according to The Grassroots Influence Pulse® (GRIP) conducted by The Showalter Group, Inc.

The new restrictions on social media political ads, which includes sponsored ads on legislation, and evidence that more time spent on social media messages and online communications does not predict legislative victory presents a dilemma for professional grassroots leaders.

"While email is still the most frequently deployed advocacy tactic, it isn't associated with increased legislative victories. In fact, the statistics show that email negatively correlates with legislative success--the more time spent on it, the less successful an organization is," said Amy Showalter, one of the research authors. "We also found the more time an advocacy leader spends urging stakeholders to post social media messages, the less success they experience. It's critical for organizers to focus their time and energy on face to face meetings with lawmakers, conducting grassroots events, and facilitating member relationships with elected officials, which our research found does lead to legislative results, even if it's difficult and tedious."

The Grassroots Influence Pulse (GRIP®) conducted by The Showalter Group, Inc., surveys advocacy leaders about trends in grassroots influence tactics, how elected officials are (or are not) responding to their tactics, and analyze the results to determine those that predict legislative success. The survey is executed in cooperation with the Washington – D.C. based Grassroots Professionals Network, (GPN) www.grassrootspros.org and their over 5,000 members.

"The Grassroots Influence Pulse Survey is one of the best tools to gauge advocacy profession trends and provides a great roadmap for advocacy professionals to win the influence game both in D.C. and state legislatures," said Joe Franco, GPN's Chairman and Vice President of Grassroots at LeadingAge.

Which grassroots influence tactics and factors predict grassroots success?

Conducting more grassroots events

Investing in more face to face meetings with lawmakers in the district

The political party in power aligns with your issue position

A higher percent of stakeholders who have relationships with elected officials

What doesn't predict legislative success? Spending more time on:

Social media messages

Email messages

Social media campaigns

Collecting more records in your database – quantity is not vital to success

In other findings, 32% of the respondents said it was "easier" to recruit grassroots advocates. They cited "worthy opponents" as a key factor. Those facing recruiting challenges cite "advocate burn out" as the top reason for advocate fatigue.

Advocacy professionals believe relationships with legislators are improving, yet only 8% report that legislators are "much more open to communications." Further, a minority of respondents state that legislators are "mostly listening" versus "mostly talking."

"This disconnect may indicate that legislators have an ability to make advocates feel they are being heard, whether they are or not," said Dr. Kelton Rhoads, research analyst.

Which GRIP® findings have remained stable from previous GRIP® research projects?

Greater investment in face to face meetings with lawmakers leads to victories

Legislative results impact successful grassroots recruitment

Engaged, worthy opponents leads to easier grassroots recruitment

Advocate burn out leads to legislative losses

Another stable finding? The respondents were asked which groups are "most admired" for their grassroots prowess. In in no particular order, the top three remain the AARP, the National Association of REALTORS® and the National Rifle Association---mostly for the discipline of their followers.

To obtain a copy of the report, go to: https://showaltergroup.com/free-resources/what-does-our-biennial-grip-research-tell-you-to-prioritize/

