The 2020 Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show Selects Imagination Park to Activate an AR Scavenger Hunt

First-Ever Consumer Auto Show in the World to Implement the ImagineARTM AR Scavenger

VANCOUVER and MILWAUKEE, WI, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF), the company bringing augmented reality experiences to events, sports and consumers globally, today announced that The 2020 Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show, working with the Imagination Park reseller IMP Touch-A-Prize, has executed an agreement to deliver an AR Scavenger Hunt for attendees to activate and experience.

"We are thrilled to be the first Auto Show in the world to deliver an exciting and interactive AR Scavenger Hunt engagement to all the attendees of our show which starts in February 2020 stated Jim Tolkan, President of the Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee.

"Imagination Park is a true innovator and overall leader in Augmented Reality , and we're delighted to partner with ImagineARTM to bring Augmented Reality to The Milwaukee Auto show and introduce this new AR platform to our clients," said Bob Kames, President at Interactive Marketing Promotions LLC (Touch-A-Prize). "Together, we believe we can add significant value for our clients in consumer engagement, and data collections strategies."

The 2020 Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show is presented by the Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee (ADAMM) and produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows. The 2020 Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show races into town with more than 500 of the latest cars, crossovers, trucks and more from more than 30 manufacturers. Held at the Wisconsin Center over nine days, multiple show floors will feature the latest vehicles in a fun, non-selling environment. The show will be packed with the latest vehicles as well as specialty vehicles, test drives, exotics, family fun and more. For more information, go to http://autoshowmilwaukee.com/

About ADAMM

ADAMM, the Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee, works with dealers to increase professionalism and set high standards within the industry. Its primary mission is to help build good relationships among its member dealers and their customers.

Founded in 1907, ADAMM today is made up of 117 new car dealers in southeastern Wisconsin, concentrated in Waukesha, Washington, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties. These dealers represent a sizable amount of revenue, taxes and jobs each year — employing almost 7,400 people, paying out more that $312 million in payroll each year, generating more than $4 billion in sales, selling 34% of Wisconsin's new cars and trucks and accounting for more than 22% of total retail sales in the six-county area. For more information, visit https://www.adamm.com/

About Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show February 22 – March 1, 2020

The 2020 Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show is presented by the Automobile Dealers Association of Mega Milwaukee (ADAMM) and produced by Motor Trend Auto Shows. The 2020 Greater Milwaukee Car & Truck Show races into town with more than 500 of the latest cars, crossovers, trucks and more from more than 30 manufacturers. Held at the Wisconsin Center over nine days, multiple show floors will feature the latest vehicles in a fun, nonselling environment. The show will be packed with the latest vehicles as well as specialty vehicles, test drives, exotics, family fun and more. For more information, go to http://autoshowmilwaukee.com/.

About IMP Touch-A-Prize

Interactive Marketing Promotions, LLC ("IMP") has developed a means for companies to utilize promotional games, making marketing efforts more effective, measurable, and compelling to the consumer. IMP develops customized smart phone, tablet, kiosk, online, scoreboard and location-based games using the Touch A Prize platform a process patent pending proprietary digital marketing & promotions engine. (TAP) These games engage consumers, giving them a chance to win insured prize money (up to $1 million) and other prizes, at any consumer driven events.

https://www.touchaprize.com/

About Imagination Park:

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for desktops that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineARTM. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR.com mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar/

We encourage you to do your own due diligence and ask your broker if Imagination Park Entertainment Inc. (cse: IP) is suitable for your particular investment portfolio*.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. The forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Imagination Park's management. Although Imagination Park believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Imagination Park can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Imagination Park disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Imagination Park Technologies Inc.

Related Links

www.imaginationpark.com

