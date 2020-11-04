The 2020 Hurricane Season Just Broke Record for Most Named Storms in One Year

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimaCell, the world's leading All-in-One Weather Intelligence Platform™, reports that the 2020 hurricane season has broken the previously held record for the most named storms ever.

Thanks to Hurricane Eta, which formed over last weekend, the 2020 season has tied the record for the most active yet, boasting 29 tropical/subtropical cyclones - 28 of which were named. Ten of these systems went on to develop into hurricanes, five of which became major hurricanes (including Eta, at Category 4).

A Hurricane by Any Other Name...

The season has been so active that it has run through the entire 21-name list for Atlantic tropical cyclones. New storms are now named according to the Greek alphabet.

And there's still one month to go of the season, which means it's entirely possible that the record for the overall number of storms could be broken, should any more named storms appear. The season has to contend with 1954's Tropical Storm Alice, developing on December 30, as the latest forming tropical storm and hurricane.

Eta Looks to Cuba; SE U.S.

As of the time of writing, Eta has weakened to a tropical storm, having made landfall in Nicaragua as a category 4 storm with 140 mph winds.

The weekend will see it hovering over the central American basin for the next few days, with "catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding, river flooding and mudslides," according to the NHC.

Eta is forecast to move towards Cuba by Sunday and possibly the Southeast U.S. by Sunday.

ClimaCell will be keeping you up to date with everything you need to know about Tropical Storm Eta, in real-time, so keep up to date by checking back here.

