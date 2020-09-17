The 2020 IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo was successfully held

The 2020 IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo included 463 exhibitors from the upstream and downstream of the e-cigarette industry with 2,536 brands showcasing their products in the show. The exhibition site attracted 54,809 people to visit; in addition, 349 exhibitors participated in the IECIE Virtual Expo where 107 exhibitors have contributed live shows and broadcasting in the IECIE virtual expo, attracting 4588 overseas professional buyers from 98 countries and regions.

As the first large-scale offline professional e-cigarette exhibition after the epidemic, IECIE not only brought the audience new products and new technologies of various brands, but also organized a number of industry professional forums and player welfare activities.

Lively Scene

The first day of IECIE opened on Thursday with a large number of professional visitors attending the show. It shows that the public's awareness of the e-cigarette industry is constantly improving and the professional visitors are enthusiastic about joining the industry after the long time economic downturn.

Popular Engagement

Many booths are crowed with numerous visitors and attracting with its excellent design. Many exhibitors claimed they have gained a lot of on-site orders as well as potential clients during the show, and the number of signed orders is considerable.

The pods brand is still the protagonist of this year. In addition to the Pods system, the mods kits product is still a "good heart" for many professional vapers. In addition to looking at the vape machine, the e-liquid also plays an important role. The e-liquid, which is blended with various components, is also one of the main products of this exhibition.

What's more, the low-temperature herbal products concentrated in Hall 2 have become the new trend of this year, which shows that the industry is diversifying and upgrading.

Of course, there are other types of exhibits. Including intelligent vending machines, battery solutions, chips, and packaging materials. As a one-stop upstream and downstream industry chain platform

Compared with the previous post-exhibition report in Shenzhen, a very important information disclosure was added this year: the ratio of new and old visitors.

56% of the visitors firstly visit the IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo this time. It can be seen that the number of people entering the e-cigarette industry in 2019-2020 is very impressive.

Compared with the data in 2019, the audience's expectation for pods systems has dropped by nearly 10%, while the call for mods kits has risen up by nearly 10%. It can be seen that although Pods systems are popular, more and more professional audiences are beginning to look for new trend like mods kits.

In conclusion, the audience's satisfaction with IECIE is about 85%, and their enthusiasm for publicity and participation in the IECIE eCig Expo again is very high. There is almost no difference from 2019 data. The schedule of 2021 IECIE Shenzhen eCig Expo has also been released now. The next exhibition will be held in Halls 1, 7, 8, 9 of the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in September from 3-5 2021. We look forwards to seeing the visitors next year.

SOURCE IECIE Shenzhen eCig expo