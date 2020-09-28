The 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat, October 27-29, Transformational Leadership Skills Event Offers Lessons From History & Resilience Building Opportunities

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat will take place virtually October 27 – 29. The Retreat is the only event in the health and human services industry that fully prepares executives to lead their organizations in turbulent times while leveraging ample opportunities for personal development. This unique experience is designed to draw lessons from the greatest leaders in American history to prepare executives for sustainability and success in a changing market.

"The health and human service field is facing unprecedented challenges. Leadership matters more now than ever. Leaders need the ability to create a vision and a plan for sustainability in the future and transformational leadership skills to innovate and make change happen," said Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer at OPEN MINDS. "Our Executive Leadership Retreat offers a strategic framework for managing—and capitalizing—on complexity. It equips leaders with the skills to manage the short-term while navigating to the long-term and the dexterity to pivot with the market."

The keynote speakers will cover some of the most critical issues of the day as the nation is at a crossroads.

Susan Eisenhower, renowned author, speaker, policy analyst and granddaughter of President Dwight Eisenhower, will share insights that are highly relevant to the times from her latest book How Ike Led: The Principles Behind Eisenhower's Biggest Decisions. She will present a retrospective of Ike's wartime and presidential leadership, along with personal anecdotes.

John Lovelace, president, UPMC for You & Chief Program Officer at Community Care Behavioral Health Organization, will discuss a 'Whole Life' Approach To Managed Care and share emerging health plan models and implications for provider organizations in addressing social safety net issues and measuring the return-on-investment in both improved outcomes and reduce costs.

Mark Mishek, president and chief executive officer, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, will discuss how private equity investments in health care are changing the outlook for sustainability of traditional provider organizations—and offer best practices for how to "right size" your organization and grow in your lane.

Two exclusive virtual Civil War battlefield tours will take attendees on a tour of history followed by live discussion of the leadership lessons learned from history and the application of those lessons for managing your health care team:

Leading In Times Of Uncertainty – Generals Lee & Longstreet At Pickett's Charge: The High-Water Mark Of The Confederacy

Strategic Decision-Making In Times Of Change – Colonel Joshua Chamberlain & Little Round Top: Defending The Union Line

The Institute also includes three special events:

The OPEN MINDS Health Plan Partnership Summit: A Guide To Developing & Negotiating Partnership Agreements With Health Plans

Seminar On Marketing Strategy Making The Right Technology Investments For Your Organization: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Technology Strategy, Budgeting & Planning

The complete agenda is available at https://leadership.openminds.com/agenda/

The event is entirely virtual to ensure the health and safety of all participants and comply with Pennsylvania (the original venue) rules on gatherings. The digital experience will build on the success of The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute in June, which drew nearly 900 attendees and The 2020 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute in August, which drew nearly 750 attendees. Both offered exciting new opportunities for interactive learning, discussions, and networking.

Registration is now open —free for all executives at Elite-member organizations in the OPEN MINDS Circle and available to nonmembers for a fee.

The event platinum partners are Credible Behavioral Health Software, Netsmart, PsychU and NephU, Qualifacts, and NextGen. A limited number of partnership and exhibit opportunities are available for organizations that want to connect with the decisionmakers in key markets. Details are available upon request.

For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected] .

