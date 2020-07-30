The 2020 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute, August 24-26, Will Present Action Plans For Sustainability & Growth

GETTYSBURG, Pa., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OPEN MINDS has announced that its 2020 OPEN MINDS Management Best Practices Institute will take place August 24 through 26 and be held virtually. The Institute is designed to equip executives in the specialty health and human service sector—serving consumers with complex and chronic conditions—with best practices and actionable ideas for success in a volatile market.

"Never has optimizing management practices been more important to sustainability and success in the complex consumer market," said Monica E. Oss, chief executive officer at OPEN MINDS. "Our Management Best Practices Institute brings together the thought leaders and experienced executives who can provide the information and insights needed to make a strategy for recovery an operational success."

Running parallel with the Institute are three special events:

The OPEN MINDS Care Innovation Summit: Solving The Problem Of Access For Consumers With Complex Care Needs

Seminar On Becoming Your Organization's Strategic Leader In A Changing Market Aligning Your Board To The New Sustainability Challenge: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Non-Profit Management

Featured faculty at this year's Institute include:

MaryAnne Lindeblad , State Medicaid Director, Washington State Health Care Authority

, State Medicaid Director, Health Care Authority Andy McMahon , Vice President of Health and Human Services Policy, UnitedHealthcare

, Vice President of Health and Human Services Policy, UnitedHealthcare Luanne Welch , Chief Executive Officer and President, Easterseals UCP North Carolina & Virginia

The event is entirely virtual to ensure the health and safety of all participants and comply with California (the original venue) rules on gatherings. The digital experience will build on the success of The 2020 OPEN MINDS Strategy & Innovation Institute in June, which drew nearly 900 attendees and offered exciting new opportunities for interactive learning, discussions, and networking.

Registration is now open—free for all executives at Elite-member organizations in the OPEN MINDS Circle and available to nonmembers for a fee.

The event platinum partners are Credible Behavioral Health Software, Netsmart, PsychU and NephU, Qualifacts, and NextGen. A limited number of partnership and exhibit opportunities are available for organizations that want to connect with the decisionmakers in key markets. Details are available upon request.

For more information on the program, sponsorship opportunities, or media inquiries, contact Meena Dayak, Executive Vice President, Market Intelligence, OPEN MINDS, at 717-334-1329 or [email protected].

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is a national, multi-faceted agency with the deepest reach into the executive cadres of the specialty health and human services sector. We enhance the quality of care for individuals with chronic conditions and complex support needs by improving the business effectiveness of those serving them—provider organizations, payers, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and technology firms. For thirty years, we've been pioneers for change—helping organizations develop and implement transformational solutions for success in an evolving health and human service market. We specialize in crisis recovery and sustainability strategies. We are the industry leaders in executive content—education, market intelligence, publications—and management consulting. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

