The 2021 Babst Calland Report Highlights Legal and Regulatory Perspectives at a Transformational Time for the U.S. Energy Industry

PITTSBURGH, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Law firm Babst Calland today published its 11th annual energy industry report: The 2021 Babst Calland Report – Legal & Regulatory Perspectives for the U.S. Energy Industry. Each of our nation's energy sectors is impacted by local, state and federal policies, many of which are addressed in this inclusive report on legal and regulatory developments for the energy industry in the United States.

The Babst Calland Report represents the timely collective perspectives of more than 45 energy attorneys on the current state of the U.S. natural gas and oil, coal, and renewable energy sectors. For the first time, this Report is presented as an easy-to-navigate digital site featuring 12 sections, addressing the following key topics:

Business Outlook for the U.S. Energy Industry

Climate Change Initiatives from the Biden Administration

Pipeline & Hazardous Materials Safety Administration Priorities

Environmental Law Developments

Environmental Justice Issues

Appalachian Basin Regional Developments

Coal Mining Regulatory Changes

Expansion of the U.S. Renewable Energy Market

Real Estate & Land Use Developments

Litigation Trends

Changes in Employment & Labor Law

Emerging Technologies Affecting the Energy Industry

Joseph K. Reinhart, shareholder and co-chair of Babst Calland's Energy and Natural Resources Group, said, "The energy industry, once again, is at an inflection point and a moment of resiliency as it experiences a rebound in pricing and recovers from the impact of the global pandemic. Evidenced by the signing of several Executive Orders, President Biden has made climate change a focal point of U.S. energy policy. The full impact of the new administration's "government-wide" approach to regulatory and social environmental policies will be unclear for months.

"This transformational time promises to bring significant changes for the U.S. energy industry. It is vital for any energy organization to consider the forewarnings, the risks, and the legal and regulatory implications to its business."

Report Features Video Commentary from U.S. Senator Joe Manchin

This edition features commentary from Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, who spoke with Babst Calland energy clients at a special briefing on June 25, 2021. A link to the webinar recording is available in this Report.

Updates on key developments in energy and natural resources law beyond this Report are available directly by the attorneys who represent clients in a wide spectrum of industry sectors and legal practice areas.

About Babst Calland

Babst Calland was founded in 1986 and has represented environmental, energy and corporate clients since its inception. Our attorneys concentrate on current and emerging needs of clients in a variety of industry sectors, with focused legal practices in construction, corporate and commercial, creditors' rights and insolvency, emerging technologies, employment and labor, energy and natural resources, environmental, litigation, public sector, real estate and transportation safety. Babst Calland has been ranked in the 2021 U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" list nationally in eight practice areas and regionally in 31 practice areas.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pa., Babst Calland also has offices in Charleston, W. Va., Houston, Texas, Sewell, N.J., State College, Pa., and Washington, D.C. Babst Calland and its attorneys have been acknowledged by Best Lawyers© and Chambers USA's America's Leading Lawyers for Business. For more information, including attorney profiles, visit babstcalland.com.

The Babst Calland Report is provided for informational purposes for our clients and friends and is not intended to constitute legal advice.

