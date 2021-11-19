The 2021 CCPC annual champion model is about to be released; can FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L become popular?

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 14, the 2021 CCPC Annual Award Ceremony and Championship Carnival, hosted by AutoCulture, was officially opened at Songjiang Tianma Circuit in Shanghai. After the fierce competition between the CCPC public station and the professional station, this national event known as the "Olympics" in the automotive industry is about to usher in the final award ceremony. In the previous competition, the FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L, one of the top three in Germany, achieved excellent results with its powerful dynamic performance and excellent chassis handling performance, and it shined in many models.

Starting from strength, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L performed well

In the earlier CCPC public station session, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L followed the team to Yunnan and other places in the southwest of the motherland. After Loushan Pass, 24 roads, Yuanyang terraces and other rugged mountain roads, they galloped on the endless highway and presented a car racing tour for the general public. Regardless of whether it is sunny or rainy, whether it is accelerated evaluation or endurance evaluation, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L has always been able to give drivers the strongest support, and has always been among the best with excellent results, playing a bright spot in this public station tour. It left a deep impression on everyone.

In the subsequent CCPC professional station session, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L also achieved excellent results. Facing the challenge of the real track, FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L has no fear. It has the fastest response of straight-line acceleration, more accurate control of the angles of entering and exiting corners, and the most stable complex bumpy road sections. It is not only in the elk test. In the comprehensive competition of subjects and performance, he beat the group and won two firsts in the audience. At the same time, he also performed well in the sound insulation and noise reduction subjects, successfully won the group championship, and finally achieved the brilliant achievement of the triple crown.

After a wonderful competition between the public station and the professional station, the outstanding FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L can naturally be regarded as the leader among many participating models. In the 2021 CCPC Annual Awards Ceremony and Championship Carnival, the official officially announced the seven models that finally won the annual championship. Can FAW-Volkswagen Audi A3L become one of the champion models that everyone hopes to return? All the results will be gathered in the carnival station.

The exciting carnival is coming, and the annual champion model will be announced soon

It is reported that the 2021 CCPC annual award ceremony and championship carnival announced the seven championship models with the highest total points here. In addition, the carnival also provided a wealth of theme activities for the majority of participants. Including exciting links such as karting experience, food festival and car drifting experience, it integrated car racing and entertainment and leisure to create the most attractive car culture stage. At the same time, the carnival also cooperated with Tianma Lunjia to provide the public with on-site direct viewing the opportunity to experience the exciting contest from the top automotive circle.

Write at the end

The CCPC China Production Car Performance Competition is the leading professional auto racing event in China. The models that can win the championship in this competition all have strong strength, and the champion models that can stand on the podium inevitably attracted the attention of the national public. And favor.

SOURCE AutoCulture