The 2021 Davos Communications Awards Now Open for Entries

"As our association has grown and evolved, we expect a record number of entries by international outstanding professionals and dedicated teams who made a difference in the PR industry during the unpredictable 2020. The awards aim to encourage, support and celebrate their contribution and hard-won achievements, and we look forward to rewarding the best of the best.", said the WCFA President Maxim Behar .

The awards are open for submission now on www.davosawards.com

Entries are accepted in 14 different categories, recognizing the best work for long term strategic programmes that underpin corporate and organisational success.

Davos Communications Awards Categories:

- Best Public Relations Campaign

- Best Marketing Communications Campaign

- Best Digital or Social Media Campaign

- Best use of brand

- Best Corporate Affairs

- Best CSR or ESG

- PR Consultancy of the Year

- Marketing Agency of the Year

- Digital Agency of the Year

- Rising Star – for practitioners under the age of 30

- Silver Star – for practitioners over the age of 50

- Best Leader in Public Relations and Communications

- Annual Davos Award for Global Communications Overall Achievement

- Best Public Relations or Communications Student

The judges will reward entries that demonstrate professional excellence with clear objectives, strategy, implementation and results, uphold ethical values, display creativity, imagination or innovation, show clear results and adhere to the Barcelona Principles.

The awards' judging panel includes experts from across industry and academia to ensure each category is effectively assessed. Entries will be judged by 15 highly professional PR practitioners and senior industry leaders from Europe, Asia, Africa, North America and Latin America, who will consider the excellence and effectiveness of PR work from across the world.

Among them are the Jury Chair SBA PR Futurist and Managing Consultant Stuart Bruce, Marketing Q Strategies & Communications CEO Lorena Carreno, Synergy H+K Strategies Founder & CEO HS Chung, SEC Newgate CIO and Board Member Andrea Cornelli, Weber Shandwick Managing Partner Agnieszka Dziedzic, Business Wire Director of Product Marketing Serena Ehrlich, Circklo Vice President Communication and Strategic Alliances Ella Minty, RingCentral Vice President of Corporate Communications Tom Murphy, Godrej Group Vice President and Head of Corporate Brand and Communications Sujit Patil, Kyodo PR Director German Saa, Public Relations Institute of Southern Africa CEO and Past President Victor Sibeko, Museum of Public Relations Founder and Director Shelley Spector, Stratëus Group Founder & CEO Kamal Taibi, Rada Research & Public Relations Co. President and Managing Director Loula Zaklama, and CROS President and Chairman of the Board Sergey Zverev.

The winners will be named during a virtual ceremony in June 2021 and will receive professional certificate and a letter of recognition by the World Communications Forum Association, signed by the WCFA President Maxim Behar and the Jury Chair Stuart Bruce.

For more information, visit www.davosawards.com

About Davos Communications Awards:

The Davos Communications Awards, launched by the World Communications Forum Association in 2021, are global prestigious awards that recognize exceptional professional work done by businesses, governments and academia in public relations, marketing, branding, social media, CSR and leadership. Entries are open to agencies, in-house teams and individuals from any sector to help celebrate and showcase professional excellence in the industry. Winning a Davos Communications Award is an opportunity for professionals and businesses to pitch themselves as the best, to stand out from the competition, increase their credibility, and motivate their teams.

About World Communications Forum Association:

The World Communications Forum was founded in 2010 in Davos, Switzerland, where the Association was registered in 2014. The WCFA is a n organization committed to active global discussions and exchanges focused on the development of communications expertise of its members and be an active voice in its key role in business, society and politics. Every year the forum gathers prominent representatives of the communication and public relations sector from around the world, who, through dialogue and discussion, exchange experiences and ideas to shape the art of global communications. In 2021, the WCFA organized its 'Global Communications Summit' on Zoom, bringing together more than 450 top communications experts globally.

Contact:

World Communications Forum Association

Promenade 85, 7270 Davos Platz, Davos, Switzerland

Email : [email protected], Mobile : +359 888 503113

www.wcfaglobal.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485529/Main_Davos_Awards.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485528/Davos_Communications_Awards_Logo.jpg

