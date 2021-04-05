The 2021 Hollywood Global Film Festival Submission Period is Open

All submissions to the Hollywood Global Film Festival, a verified Gold Festival, must be made via FilmFreeway ( https:/filmfreeway.com/HollywoodGlobalFilmFestival ). Previously premiered and distributed films are encouraged to make a submission due to the pandemic. Awards will occur in over 20 categories recognizing excellence in film-making, acting, and storytelling. Official Selectees and Award Winners receive promotional support from the film festival. The Notification Date for Submissions is August 5, 2021.

"Submissions to the Hollywood Global Film Festival are a chronicle and reflection of the times in which we live."

Festival Dates

The final organization of the Hollywood Global Film Festival is ongoing. A hybrid film festival with both in person and remote events is planned to occur from August 27, 2021 to August 29, 2021. The schedule is a follows:

Opening Day Ceremony and Red Carpet, Friday, August 27, 2021. Panel Discussions and Exhibitions, Saturday, August 28, 2021.

Film Screenings and Awards Ceremony, Sunday, August 29, 2021.

Additional details will be provided as the festival date approaches for guests and participants to make arrangements to attend.

About

The Hollywood Global Film Festival celebrates the beauty of art in all its forms by providing these artists with a platform and a voice to bring their creative expression to a global stage. Founded by Maryanne Lai, to showcase creative endeavors across the domains of Entertainment, Design, Fashion, Beauty, Wellness, and Business.

Maryanne's purpose is to help and to support a diverse and global community for networking and collaboration for those that create art and those that love art. The Hollywood Global Film Festival Committee produces film festivals, red carpet events, fashion shows, live performances, industry forums, sponsor exhibitions, and other celebrations.

Founder

