The 2021 Product Awards Celebrate the Accelerated Shift Into the Age of Product

The global pandemic has caused a drastic shift in how we work and collaborate, which dramatically accelerated the pace of digital transformations. We can no longer rely on office chatter or industry conferences to do business. Instead, we must rely on our technology products as the only way to communicate. As a result, companies must focus on accelerating digital capabilities to delight their customers now more than ever. COVID-19 is leveling the playing field and accelerating a systemic culture change toward product-first organizations, like Zoom, DigitalOcean, and Peloton. As competition intensifies and digital transformation accelerates, it is clear that the Age of Product has come. Let the best products win!

The 2021 Product Awards, produced by Products That Count and in partnership with Heap Analytics, Bluedot, and Mighty Capital, honors the best products and the teams that built them. By celebrating the competencies needed at each stage of the product life cycle, this event rewards product professionals and product-first organizations who have achieved market leadership in their category and who have made a meaningful contribution to the craft of product management. Finalists will be selected from thousands of nominations, through the combination of people's choice voting and the professional expertise of an independent Award Advisory Board composed of 5 product management executives. Winners will be announced during a weeklong celebration taking place virtually March 1-5, 2021.

"In this new decade, digital transformations are shaping the product management function just like digital marketing redefined marketing in the past decade," says Products That Count founder and technology visionary SC Moatti. "I'm thrilled to help elevate the role of product management in organizations across all industries and geographies, and accelerate the impact of the Age of Product."

To learn more about the 2021 Product Awards and nominate a product, go to marketing.productsthatcount.com/awards.

About Products That Count: Products That Count is the original and most influential product acceleration platform in the world. Almost 300,000 product managers globally read, watch, attend and listen to our 3,000+ free blog posts, videos, webinars and podcasts. C/VP-level product executives such as Netflix Product VP, Coinbase CPO, and Box CPO share best practices and raise their profile at our curated product salons, podcast show and mastermind circles. Leading brands such as Autodesk and Capital One join as corporate members to turn their product teams into a competitive advantage. Hyper-growth companies like Amplitude have generated 10X ROI from marketing partnerships. Learn more at www.productsthatcount.com.

SOURCE Products That Count

Related Links

http://www.productsthatcount.com

