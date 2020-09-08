The 2021 Sternfels Drug Safety Research Contest Opens

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Sternfels Prize for Drug Safety Discoveries application window opened today. The Sternfels Prize recognizes and rewards research ideas to reduce the risk associated with the real-world use of pharmaceuticals.

The Prize was created to incentivize pharmacologists, pharmacists, medical practitioners, academics, and students to generate testable hypotheses that could explain the real-world pharmaceutical side effects patients experience due to polypharmacy, interacting co-morbidities, and genetics.

The Sternfels Prize for Drug Safety Discoveries

The $35,000 Sternfels Prize is awarded annually to the most novel, clinically relevant, and testable idea to reduce life-threatening drug-drug, drug-disease, or pharmacogenomic interactions.

Judges of last year's Prize included Dr. David Greenblatt of Tufts University, Dr. Dan Roden from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, and Dr. Issam Zineh of the Universities of North Carolina and Florida.

"We aim to recognize the most outstanding research idea in the field of drug safety and look forward to another great year of reviewing applications," Dr. Greenblatt said. Sundar Srinivasan, Chief Executive Officer of Emerald Lake Safety (ELS), the 2021 underwriter of the award said, "We are pleased to be associated with the Sternfels Prize again. Our company shares the same goal – to reduce serious adverse events associated with prescription drugs through scientific research."

Now entering its fifth year, the Prize is named in honor of Edith and Ernst Sternfels. Ernst was an engineer involved in the design and construction of chemical plants around the world, including many involved in the synthesis of life-improving molecules. Edith was a nurse, dedicated to the welfare and treatment of patients. Together, they represent the breadth of modern medicine, from highly technical science to personal attention and care.

In addition to the winning cash prize, the top 30 applicants will receive their choice of a free Apple® iPad or Watch for their efforts. Responses submitted before Dec. 15, 2020 will receive critical feedback and the opportunity to resubmit their application ahead of the closing deadline, Jan. 31, 2021.

All submissions are held in confidence and remain the property of the applicant and/or their research institution. For more information, visit www.sternfelsprize.org.

