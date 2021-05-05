The 2021 US Air Guitar Championships Are On!

The 2021 US Air Guitar Championships are underway — and this year, the revolution will be televised.

The season kicked off on April 24 with a series of Online Regionals:

Midwestern Regional / April 24th / 9pm EST

/ Southern Regional / May 1st / 8pm EST

/ Western Regional / May 15th / 10pm EST

/ Eastern Regional / May 22nd / 8pm EST

Watch any Online Regional at twitch.tv/usairguitar .

It all culminates at the NATIONAL FINALS, presented by Founders Brewing

In 2020, during the pandemic, US Air Guitar moved fully online for the first time in our history.

In our first live stream, Smiley Rod took the crown by sneaking onto an empty Bonnaroo stage, and capturing the imagination of the judges, the air guitar community, and the hopes of a nation.

This year, he'll be defending his title against stiffer competition from the best of four Online Regionals. And the 2021 national champ will compete in the next Air Guitar World Championships, where Team USA is protecting a 41% win rate—thanks to the world-beating performance of 2019 US Champ The Marquis.

But the biggest news this year is that the revolution will be televised!

Watch the 2021 US Finals on ESPN 2 this August, as part of this year's "The Ocho."

An hour-long program will cover the history of US Air Guitar, highlights from the 2021 Regionals and all the action from the 2021 Finals.

ABOUT US AIR GUITAR

US Air Guitar is the official air guitar association of the United States and is responsible for operating the US Air Guitar Championships, Regional and Finals events, All-Star showcases and online contests. As the only official national competition recognized by the Air Guitar World Championships, US Air Guitar sends our national champions to compete for the world title in Oulu, Finland every year.

Contact: Kriston Rucker

US Air Guitar

[email protected]

