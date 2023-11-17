The 2023 CIEF exhibits most projects ever, contracts worth 1.018 billion yuan signed on Day 1

News provided by

CIEF2023

17 Nov, 2023, 01:17 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Another grand event took place at Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou. 2023 China Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fair (CIEF) was held on November 17. More than 800 companies (institutions) brought about 2,000 onsite projects to the fair, which spans across 30,000 square meters. The 2023 CIEF has hit an all-time high in the number of projects and the area of exhibition.

On that day, contracts on ten achievement commercialization projects were signed at the opening ceremony. The total amount was 1.018 billion yuan.

At the opening ceremony, the CIEF Office and relevant investment institutions established the CIEF Achievement Commercialization Fund to create a fund cluster valued at 100 billion yuan, providing strong support to match funds with projects, capital with manufacturing, and technology with industry.

Dozens of events will be held on November 17-19, including the Main Forum on High-quality Development of Guangdong-Hong-Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, sub-forums such as the International High-level Forum on Spatial Information for Global Sustainable Development and the High-level Forum on Spatiotemporal Information Empowering High-quality Development, the First CIEF Innovation and Entrepreneurship Contest, and auctions of patent achievements.

The organizer said that the CIEF has become an international platform to release innovative technology products, and conduct communication and cooperation on cutting-edge technology. To date, the CIEF has exhibited more than 45,000 achievements and released more than 38,000 projects, with those subsequently commercialized wortover 68 billion yuan.

SOURCE CIEF2023

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.