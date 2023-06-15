The 2023 Cloud Security Awards Announces Winners

Leading Cloud Security Solutions Recognized in International Cloud Security Awards Program

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the international Cloud Security Awards 2023 have been announced this week. Leading organizations from across the globe were nominated.

The inaugural edition of The Cloud Security Awards program introduced a wide range of categories, such as 'Best in Security Systems,' Best Security Solution for Data Management or Data Protection,' and 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year.' The categories reflect the significance of cloud security measures in a rapid-growth digital environment.

The Cloud Security Awards Winner 2023

James Williams, Head of Operations for the Cloud Awards, said: "We are delighted to unveil the winners of The 2023 Cloud Security Awards. The exceptional quantity and quality of entries received are a testament to the critical significance of cloud security. The victorious organizations have successfully navigated a rigorous selection process, showcasing exceptional cloud-based products and solutions that empower organizations to maintain top-notch security.

"The Cloud Security Awards' first year witnessed organizations dedicated to leveraging technology to support their clients, ensuring a safer cloud environment. It is with great pleasure that we present today the final trophy winners."

The program attracted an array of entries from organizations spanning the globe, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia. For the complete list of finalists and winners, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-cloud-security-awards-finalists/.

The Cloud Security Awards program will continue its mission to recognize excellence in cloud security in 2024.

The Cloud Awards is open for entries until the penultimate Friday of October, while The SaaS Awards has now started the judging process for the 2023 program. The SaaS Awards 2023 shortlist will be announced on July 4th.

