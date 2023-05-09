The 2023 Doula Expo by Mama Glow Returns: Birth to the Future

The two-day festival, emceed by Tatyana Ali, will take place at Hudson Yards from May 20-21, 2023

NEW YORK, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3rd Doula Expo by Mama Glow returns May 20-21, 2023 at Hudson Yards, the cultural center of Manhattan's West Side. Coined "Coachella for birth workers and families", the Doula Expo is an annual culture-shifting festival that caters to birth professionals and families, and centers a vision for the future of birth work. Mama Glow Founder, Latham Thomas, will be joined by actress and maternal health advocate, Tatyana Ali, who will be the festival's emcee with music provided by DJ Rashida.

Curated by the global maternal health and education platform, Mama Glow, the two-day interactive festival experience includes keynote conversations, expert panel discussions, TED-style talks, lounges, interactive booths, live performances, exploration, and networking. This event is open to all people interested or involved in maternal and reproductive health, wellness, mental and behavioral health, and beyond.

"This year's theme is Birth to the Future, and we are leaning into principles and thought leadership that explores the imagination, hope, and futuristic possibilities for reproductive justice and birth equity, " says Latham Thomas. There is a nationwide imperative to expand the doula workforce as a response to the current maternal health crisis in the U.S. Mama Glow believes in centering the power of community, imagination, joy, and unique problem-solving as we work together to design a future where birth is safe, affordable, and equitable. This event elevates important conversations and convenes people from all walks of life and industry with the shared desire of improving maternal health outcomes.

For birth professionals including doulas and care providers, The Doula Expo is an opportunity to convene with peers and industry leaders, develop authentic connections, and build community with other birth professionals. The festival is designed to help participants amplify their work, connect with organizations, and grow their businesses.

For expectants and families, The Doula Expo is a space where participants can access curated resources, meet practitioners, and experience products and services from brands and organizations in the maternal and infant health spaces. Expo attendees will have the opportunity to learn from leading industry experts, make new connections, new friends, and expand their birth village.

Proceeds from the ticket sales benefit the MAMA GLOW FOUNDATION, a 501c3 non-profit organization advancing reproductive justice and birth equity through education, advocacy, and the arts. Ticket proceeds support doula scholarships for novice doulas across the country and grants for doula support for families.

The Doula Expo features over 40 brand partners including: CVS Health, Coterie, Nanit, Elvie, Bobbie, My Bump My Baby, Extend Fertility, Kate Spade New York, Mahmee, Veracity, SimpliFed, UppaBaby, Carol's Daughter, March of Dimes and more. For more information regarding programming and registration please visit: https://www.doulaexpo.com/ .

About Mama Glow

Mama Glow is the Nation's leading maternal health and education platform committed to supporting birthing people along the childbearing continuum. Mama Glow's unique market-leading curriculum has been widely recognized as the premiere education platform for inclusive birth-worker education. Mama Glow's global community of 2,500+ doulas are spread across the entire USA and 6 continents. The Mama Glow Foundation is a 501c3 non-profit organization committed to advancing reproductive justice and birth equity through education, advocacy and the arts. www.mamaglow.com and www.mamaglowfoundation.org

About Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards is the newest neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group. A template for the future of cities, Hudson Yards is Manhattan's first LEED Gold Certified Neighborhood; home to leading retail brands in every category from luxury to fast fashion, and first-ever stores from popular online retailers; restaurants and food experiences by world-renowned chefs and restaurateurs; dynamic cultural institutions and attractions including Edge, Vessel and The Shed; modern residences offering unparalleled amenities; more than five acres of public plazas, gardens and groves; the world's first Equinox Hotel; state-of-the-art commercial office space for industry leaders including Meta, Warner Bros. Discovery, BlackRock and more; and eventually a new 750-seat public school. For more information on Hudson Yards, please visit HudsonYardsNewYork.com.

