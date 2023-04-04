The 2023 Edition of the Prestigious WealthTech100 List Has Been Released by Specialist Research Firm FinTech Global, Highlighting the Companies at the Forefront of Innovation

LONDON, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Substantive change is sweeping across the wealth management industry. FinTech Global, a specialist research platform for all things FinTech, has released the fifth annual WealthTech100 list to help investment firms, private banks and financial advisors identify the most innovative technology companies.

The list aims to highlight the tech innovation leaders within WealthTech and which business models will have a lasting impact. The selection process is always difficult but as competition and customer demands intensify, this year's selection process proved even tougher.

A panel of analysts and experts scrutinized research on 1,200 companies to identify the 100 finalists to make the industry-leading list. Research on these companies was compiled by FinTech Global.

The winners were selected based on their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate efficiency improvements across the investment value chain.

Accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, the wealth management sector is rapidly accelerating its digitalisation strategies. Customers now demand exceptional digital experiences and want personalised offerings rather than a one-size-fits all approach. With this context, wealth managers have been steadily increasing their spending on technology and tools that set them apart from the competition. The WealthTech100 helps firms get detailed insights into some of the world's leading WealthTech solutions.

According to FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse has shown how firms cannot simply rely on their reputation to survive. Customers are demanding more streamlined and personalised offerings and are more than willing to switch providers in search of this. Investment firms, private banks and financial advisors need to keep pace with innovation and the fifth annual WealthTech100 list gives senior executives all the essential information they need to identify the companies and technologies leading the market."

Some of the innovative companies listed in the new WealthTech100 list are: Abbove, additiv, CAIS, Croesus, Embar, ERI, Etops, FinaSoft, Fincite, Finfox, Flanks, GBST, GrowthInvest, Harvest, IntellectAI, InterGen Data, Jacobi, La Meer, Lumenai Investments, moneyinfo, NewBanker, NICE Actimize, niiio finance group, Ortec Finance, PSplus, PureFacts, Quantfolio, Refinitiv, Temenos, Tindeco, Velexa and WealthObjects.

A full list of the WealthTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com.

