The 2023 ElSohly Award, Sponsored by Heidolph North America, Application Deadline Extended

The 2023 ElSohly Awards Application Deadline Extended

Those interested in applying to the next round of scholarships can visit our 2023 ElSohly Award application here . The 2023 winners will be required to present at the 263rd ACS National Meeting to be held in Indianapolis, Indiana March 26-30, 2023.

The ElSohly Award sponsored by Heidolph of North America provides researchers, students, and industry professionals with resources to present their work at the ElSohly Award Symposium at the Spring National Meeting of the American Chemical Society.

Questions and concerns can be brought up via email to the [email protected] address or by visiting the CANN website at www.cann-acs.org . CANN is excited for the next generation of cannabis scientists to win this award.



