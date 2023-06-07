The 2023 Glampy Awards: The Dyrt Recognizes The Top 10 Glamping Destinations in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has announced the winners of the 2023 Glampy Awards . Now its second year, the Glampys recognize and honor the most unique and innovative glampground destinations throughout the United States.

"Glamping has been increasing in popularity for a few years now," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "As more people go glamping, more glampgrounds are popping up and existing ones are expanding to meet the demand. What's beautiful about that is it inspires such creativity and imagination and it results in a wider variety of camping experiences."

For stunning examples of just how glamorous camping can be, look no further than the 2023 Glampy Awards honorees :

Campers can book each of these properties directly on The Dyrt with options ranging from $24 to $490 per night.

More than 80 million Americans went camping last year and, according to The Dyrt's 2023 Camping Report and 1.7 million of them said they primarily opted for glamping. Millions more mixed in some glamorous camping with their regular camping routines.

Among The Dyrt's community of campers, there was a 10 percent increase in the number of people who went glamping in 2022 compared to the year before. For the nearly half of private camping locations that expanded camping capacity in 2022, glamping was the most common type of campsite to add.

See photos and read all about the 2023 Glampy Awards honorees here .

