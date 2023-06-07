The 2023 Glampy Awards: The Dyrt Recognizes The Top 10 Glamping Destinations in the U.S.

The Dyrt

07 Jun, 2023

PORTLAND, Ore., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 app for camping information and booking, has announced the winners of the 2023 Glampy Awards. Now its second year, the Glampys recognize and honor the most unique and innovative glampground destinations throughout the United States.

"Glamping has been increasing in popularity for a few years now," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "As more people go glamping, more glampgrounds are popping up and existing ones are expanding to meet the demand. What's beautiful about that is it inspires such creativity and imagination and it results in a wider variety of camping experiences."

For stunning examples of just how glamorous camping can be, look no further than the 2023 Glampy Awards honorees:

  1. Space Cowboys - Texas: Mirror space pod in the desert surrounded by meteor rocks
  2. Desert Glamping Getaway - Arizona: Glamping beehive with mountain vistas
  3. 105 West Ranch - Colorado: 100-mile views from 10,000 feet above sea level
  4. Smoky Mountain Mangalitsa - North Carolina: Working pig farm along the river
  5. Huttopia Southern Maine - Maine: Tiny houses with glass walls and screened porch
  6. Glamping Canyonlands - Utah: Off the grid, safari tent doubles as artist studio
  7. Grand Canyon Eco Retreat - Arizona: Sustainability is paramount, yoga is next
  8. River Island Adventures - South Carolina: Survivor-style competition on private island
  9. My Tiny Creekside Retreat - Washington: Side walls open up on riverside A-frame
  10. Emberglow Outdoor Resort - North Carolina: Treehouses, safari tents and yurts

Campers can book each of these properties directly on The Dyrt with options ranging from $24 to $490 per night.

More than 80 million Americans went camping last year and, according to The Dyrt's 2023 Camping Report and 1.7 million of them said they primarily opted for glamping. Millions more mixed in some glamorous camping with their regular camping routines.

Among The Dyrt's community of campers, there was a 10 percent increase in the number of people who went glamping in 2022 compared to the year before. For the nearly half of private camping locations that expanded camping capacity in 2022, glamping was the most common type of campsite to add.

See photos and read all about the 2023 Glampy Awards honorees here.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the only comprehensive camping resource with over 8 million user-generated reviews for RV, cabin, glamping and tent camping. The Dyrt also has the largest collection of campsites including all public, private and free camping areas in the United States. Campers use The Dyrt to book camping, discover new places to camp and get reservations at sold-out campgrounds. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get advanced maps and discounts on camping. The Dyrt is the No. 1 camping app and receives over 30 million visits from campers each year because The Dyrt has it all. www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:
Jason Simms
860-526-1555
[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt

