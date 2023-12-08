The 2023 Global Investment Promotion Conference Held in Shenzhen, China

SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 8, the 2023 Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference was held in Shenzhen, China. Over 380 projects were signed, with a total investment of 1 trillion yuan. The event was attended by more than 1,000 distinguished guests from countries and regions including the United States, Japan, and the EU.

Shenzhen, an open city, is extending invitations to global investors. Under the theme of "Create New Paradigms, Embrace Shared Opportunities -- Invest in Shenzhen, Build a Winning Future", the Conference took place in the format of "1+1+12+N" events, according to the Commerce Bureau of Shenzhen Municipality. Specifically, it consists of one main event, namely the Investment Promotion Conference and the Shenzhen City Summary Meeting on Investment Promotion; one Investment Outcome Exhibition Area; 12 district-level investment promotion conferences; and several overseas parallel sessions and industrial investment promotion activities. Ten overseas parallel sessions were staged in Madrid, Zurich, Hawaii, Vancouver, San Diego, Brisbane, Chicago, Tokyo, Sydney, and Milan. 12 industry investment promotion activities were held on various topics, including energy storage, digital energy, finance, consumption, talent attraction, and high-tech industries.

A favorable business environment serves as the best "Chinese parasol tree", the greatest "magnet", and the core competitiveness of a city. The Conference showcased investment opportunities and policies for investing in Shenzhen as well as presented Shenzhen's first-class business environment to the world. Shenzhen has ranked among the top in China's business environment evaluations for all 18 indicators. With a flourishing private economy, Shenzhen boasts a total of 4.16 million registered business entities and ranks first nationwide for the total quantity and density of entrepreneurship.

The excellent business environment has made Shenzhen a popular land for international investment, and multinational companies maintain promising prospects for investment in the city. Thomas Triomphe, Global Executive President of Sanofi Pasteur, expressed confidence in the tremendous potential Shenzhen holds for the future. "This is an incredible city. The technological and economic development in Shenzhen has been impressive over the past few years," said David Kohler, Chairman and CEO of Kohler Group.

This year, the Conference set up the Investment Outcome Exhibition Area for the first time to present the investment outcomes and development plans of the districts and departments of the city in recent years. An area was also set up for an exhibition on local renowned brands to display products in advanced manufacturing, consumer electronics, trendy lifestyles, and the new-style tea industry.

